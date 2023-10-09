La Salle library to present author Grace Lin in virtual program

The La Salle Public Library will be joining more than 200 other libraries in Illinois in hosting Newbery and Caldecott honoree and New York Times bestselling author, Grace Lin, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17.

In this virtual program, learn about Grace Lin’s latest middle-grade book, “Chinese Menu: The History, Myths and Legends Behind Your Favorite Foods,” a beautifully written full-color book that explores the whimsical myths and stories behind favorite American Chinese food, and learn to draw stories.

Before she was a bestselling author and illustrator of picture books, early readers and middle grade novels, Grace Lin was the only Asian girl going to her elementary school in Upstate New York. That experience, good and bad, has influenced her books – including her Newbery Honor “Where The Mountain Meets the Moon,” her Geisel Honor “Ling & Ting,” her National Book Finalist “When the Sea Turned to Silver” and her Caldecott Honor “A Big Mooncake for Little Star.”

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries. Illinois Libraries Present is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. ILP is committed to inclusion and accessibility.