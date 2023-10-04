It’s burgoo time in the Illinois Valley

As the leaves begin to change colors in the Illinois Valley, it means the burgoo stew isn’t far behind.

The 53rd annual Burgoo Festival will take place rain or shine Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, in downtown Utica, featuring the iconic pioneer stew served on Sunday morning.

More than 375 craft and antique vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the village’s downtown. Live entertainment is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be children’s games and live blacksmithing demonstrations. A 50/50 drawing is set 5 p.m.

Now a two-day festival, more than 150 vendors will be set up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. A classic car show is scheduled 1 to 6 p.m. sponsored by the Utica Fire Department. The burgoo stew cooking kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

The festival is sponsored by the La Salle County Historical Society, serving as its major fundraiser.

In order to facilitate the festival, the village will be implementing street closures beginning 6 a.m. Saturday and concluding 6 p.m. Sunday. Church Street will be closed from Route 178 to Vine Street; Canal Street from Route 178 to Vine Street; Mill Street from Route 178 to Grove Street; and Vine Street from Church to Canal streets.

Handicapped parking will be available Saturday and Sunday in the east end of the Canal Street Parking Lot. A shuttle and parking will be available Sunday at Celebrations 150, 740 U.S. 6, La Salle. No parking is allowed along Route 178. Those who park within this vicinity during this time frame are subject to towing. All visitors and attendees are encouraged to use designated crosswalks.