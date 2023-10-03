Mendota police to patrol lake trails for motorized vehicles

The nearly four miles of grass trails around Lake Kakusha in Mendota were designed for pedestrian traffic only, but recently the city has been made aware of an issue with motorized vehicles.

Mendota Police Chief Gregory Kellen said at Monday’s City Council meeting youth are taking to the trails on a variety of vehicles, including motorcycles and ATVs. Five incidents have been reported so far, and Kellen noted the city will not issue warnings about this matter, but instead will write citations.

Lake Kakusha is a 53-acre lake and park facility located on the northwest side of Mendota.