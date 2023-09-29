Ottawa man pleads not guilty to drive-by shooting charge

An Ottawa man pleaded not guilty on Friday for allegedly trying to kill a witness in a felony drug case.
Anthony R. Brito Jr., 30, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to four felony charges led by attempted first-degree murder. The Class X felony carries an extended sentence of 26 to 50 years, with no possibility of probation, because Brito is alleged to have used a firearm.
Brito is accused of firing multiple gunshots on Sept. 12 at La Salle and Main streets in Ottawa. No one was injured. During a previous court hearing, prosecutors said a car was struck with gunfire while a passenger was in the car and there were nearby pedestrians and motorists. Five shell casings were found at the scene, prosecutors previously said.
Brito was arrested Sept. 13 after an armed standoff in the 1500 block of Scott Street in Ottawa. He was jailed on the preliminary charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Prosecutors said they later added the attempted murder charge after learning the targeted driver was a witness against Brito in a felony drug case.
Brito pleaded guilty to delivering cocaine – but La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said on Friday that Brito will not go for sentencing on Oct. 27 as scheduled because the plea was withdrawn as Brito violated the terms of the bond.
Brito’s next appearance in court is scheduled Friday, Nov. 17.