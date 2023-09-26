Final Halloween for Curious Goods in Ottawa, store says it will close

Curious Goods, a gift and costume shop next to Hank’s Farm, is closing in November.
Hank’s Farm posted on its social media that this would be the final Halloween for the store, 2973 Route 71, Ottawa.
Curious Goods sells a mix of gifts, Christmas items, home décor and vintage finds, among other items, according to its website. It recently added a selection of out-of-print costumes and historical patterns and is clearing out the costume rental inventory.
Curious Goods’ hours are from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Hank’s Farm will remain open. It recently added a new patio.
