Stage 212 in La Salle seeks submission for 2024 off-season production

Stage 212 in La Salle is seeking submissions from directors for its 2024 off-season production, which is typically small cast, a little out of the ordinary, and runs in a slot outside of the regular season.

The organization will consider all submissions, including repeats of past shows if they have not been performed in the last 15 years.

Anyone interested in submitting a show for consideration should visit the Stage 212 web site at stage212.org for application information. Visitors to stage212.org will find a reference list of all productions Stage 212 has put on in its history, as well as a director’s resume and application to be completed and submitted online. Applications are due by Nov. 1. A final selection will be made for recommendation to the Management Committee of Stage 212. Any questions should be emailed to businessmanager@stage212.org.

Stage 212 has been a community theater since 1968 and welcomes anyone interested in participating in a stage production, regardless of previous experience.