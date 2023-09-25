September 25, 2023
2023 Marquette Academy homecoming court named

Homecoming king, queen announced

By Shaw Local News Network
The 2023 Marquette Academy homecoming court in Ottawa was announced and the school celebrated its homecoming the week of Sept. 11.

They are freshmen attendant Bobbi Snook, sophomore attendant Delaney Puleo, junior attendant Caleigh Rick, senior attendant Emma Rinearson, Homecoming King Daniel Hoffman, Homecoming Queen Lilly Craig, senior attendant Nora Rinearson, junior attendant Keely Nelson, junior attendant Makayla Backos, sophomore attendant Serenity Guzman and freshmen attendant Hunter Hopkins.