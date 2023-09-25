2023 Marquette Academy homecoming court named

The 2023 Marquette Academy homecoming court in Ottawa was announced and the school celebrated its homecoming the week of Sept. 11.

They are freshmen attendant Bobbi Snook, sophomore attendant Delaney Puleo, junior attendant Caleigh Rick, senior attendant Emma Rinearson, Homecoming King Daniel Hoffman, Homecoming Queen Lilly Craig, senior attendant Nora Rinearson, junior attendant Keely Nelson, junior attendant Makayla Backos, sophomore attendant Serenity Guzman and freshmen attendant Hunter Hopkins.