Reimagine Mendota hosts street party

Reimagine Mendota hosted a street party Saturday night on Illinois Avenue in the city’s downtown. Proceeds from the evening will go to upcoming projects by the organization.

Reimagine Mendota’s mission is to revitalize the downtown and further develop the city for residents to have a great place to live, work and play.

Reimagine Mendota plans on having many community events to help promote the city, including Food Truck Monday Mania scheduled 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, on Main Street in front of the train depot.

Crowds enjoy a beautiful night Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on Illinois Avenue in Mendota. (Charles Van Horn)