September 24, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Reimagine Mendota hosts street party

Proceeds go to upcoming projects

By Charles Van Horn
The band Free Beer and Chicken performs Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in downtown Mendota during Reimagine Mendota's Street Party.

The band Free Beer and Chicken performs Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in downtown Mendota during Reimagine Mendota's Street Party. (Charles Van Horn)

Reimagine Mendota hosted a street party Saturday night on Illinois Avenue in the city’s downtown. Proceeds from the evening will go to upcoming projects by the organization.

Reimagine Mendota’s mission is to revitalize the downtown and further develop the city for residents to have a great place to live, work and play.

Reimagine Mendota plans on having many community events to help promote the city, including Food Truck Monday Mania scheduled 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, on Main Street in front of the train depot.

Crowds enjoy a beautiful night Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on Illinois Avenue in Mendota.

Crowds enjoy a beautiful night Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on Illinois Avenue in Mendota. (Charles Van Horn)

A fire keeps visitors warm during Reimagine Mendota's street party Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in the city's downtown.

A fire keeps visitors warm during Reimagine Mendota's street party Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in the city's downtown. (Charles Van Horn)