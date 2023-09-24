La Salle County treasurer says Nov. 14 the last day to pay real estate taxes before they are sold

If unpaid real estate taxes are not in the La Salle County Treasurer’s Office by Thursday, Sept. 28, the taxpayer will receive a certified letter.

A $10 certified letter free is added to any payments received in the treasurer’s office after Sept. 28. Not the interest changes after the sixth of each month. Because of the timing of the letters, they will reflect interest as of Oct. 7. To receive an amount due call the treasurer’s office at 815-434-8219, option 4, or refer to the tax bill. The $10 certified letter fee must be included in all payments not in the treasurer’s office by Sept. 28.

Monday, Oct. 2, will be the last day the treasurer’s office accepts personal checks and the last day to pay by echeck online.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3, the treasurer’s office will accept cash, certified funds, cashier’s check, money order and credit card for payment. Taxpayers may pay by credit card online until Monday, Nov. 13. They will be able to pay by credit card in the treasurer’s office until no later than 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Friday, Oct. 13, will be the last day to pay before names are published in the newspaper.

The week of Oct. 16 all unpaid taxes will be published in local newspapers.

The drop box on Etna Road in Ottawa will be closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the last day to pay taxes before they are sold at the tax sale. All payments must be in the treasurer’s office by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14. No payments, even postmarked payments will be accepted after Nov. 14. All unpaid taxes will be sold Wednesday, Nov. 15.