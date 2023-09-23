Ottawa Reddick Library schedule for week of Sept. 25

The following events are scheduled at the Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., in Ottawa the week of Sept. 25. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25: Homeschool Art, preschool through 12th grade. Come to the library and learn about various artists and artistic styles. This new monthly event is for children and teens of all ages (preschool to 12th grade).

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25: Crafter Hours, adults. Join the library for a fun crafting event where the library will be using recycled buttons and hot glue to make candy corn artwork. Because of limited supplies, registration is is asked in advance to secure a spot. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop by the Circulation Desk.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27: Magic Science, third through sixth grades. Come try your hand at some magic tricks and learn the science behind them.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27: Gamers Group, seventh through 12th grades. Need a break from studying? Come to the Reddick Library to unwind with its collection of video games. The library has a variety of gaming options available, such as Wii, PlayStation 4, and Xbox 360 Kinect.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.