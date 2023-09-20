Mendota Area Christian Food Pantry to host fundraiser Sept. 23 for new building

The Mendota Area Christian Food Pantry will host a fundraiser Saturday for a new building.

The Bucket Brigade event will be at the corner of Main and Meriden streets from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

Executive Director Tracy Cooper of the Food Panty announced plans for a new home for the organization earlier this year. The organization will be leaving its building, which it has had for 30 of its 33-year history, in the next few months.

The food pantry will be hosting a number of fundraisers in an effort to raise the estimated $375,000 needed for the new building. The new 3,500 square foot building will be located on a vacant lot in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue.