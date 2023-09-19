Oglesby to modify TIF district to fund facade improvements

Oglesby wants to give its commercial district a boost – specifically by funding the facade improvement program – and has found a way to do it: Expanding a tax increment financing district to include downtown.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council proposed amending TIF district 6 to include the downtown. After some discussion, the council voted 5-0 to sent the proposal to the city’s TIF attorney for formal action later.

Mayor Jason Curran said he discussed with attorney Herb Klein, a TIF lawyer, how to best fund the facade improvement program. Rather than create a new TIF district, the council opted to expand TIF 6.

“I’m not talking about any of the residential areas,” Curran emphasized. “These would just be for the commercial districts we have along Walnut and Columbia.”

The council agreed and voted unanimously to send the proposal to Klein.

In other matters, the council:

Sent proposed revisions to the city’s personnel policy (last updated in 2016) to attorneys who specialize in labor law

Agreed to seek bids to upgrade the Mallick substation.

Approved a request by Starved Rock Runners to host Turkey Trot.

Announced hydrants will be flushed Oct. 2-6.