State Sen. Sue Rezin to speak at La Salle County YANA

The next La Salle County YANA! (you are not alone) meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica. The keynote speaker will be State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris.

Rezin will be speaking about Senate Bill 76, which would have allowed the construction of new nuclear reactors. The bill had passed the General Assembly earlier this year and was later vetoed by Gov. JB Pritzker.

YANA will have a 50/50 raffle, talk about current events, and food and drinks will be available. Political candidates are encouraged to bring their petitions. Everyone, regardless of political party, is welcome to attend this free event. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for more information.