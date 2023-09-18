September 18, 2023
Sign up to be a part of Ottawa Halloween parade

Downtown parade will lead into Trunk or Treat event

By Shaw Local News Network
Downtown Ottawa will be hosting a Halloween parade 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. (Shaw File photo)

Downtown Ottawa will play host to a Halloween parade 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

Anyone who wishes to march in the parade should sign up at https://forms.gle/QLcJCX7AXpnS5sBL7 by Oct. 15.

The parade will end at the Jordan block where there will be a Trunk of Treat event. Participants in costume, cars, floats and walkers, among other Halloween-themed participants are welcome. All ages can participate. There is no fee.

The parade is organized by Infinity Premier Innovations. The Trunk of Treat will be organized by Floret Events.