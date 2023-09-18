Activities return to First Congregational Church in Peru

Many activities will return in September at First Congregational Church of Peru.

From 5 to 6:15 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month, beginning Sept. 20, the free soup and sandwich supper will return. No reservations needed. No carryouts. Enjoy a bowl of homemade soup, sandwich and dessert.

Also in September, confirmation classes with Pastor Mark Harder will begin. The church has five youth preparing to participate in the classes. A celebration Sunday will be Sept. 17 to mark the beginning of confirmation classes with each student being presented with their educational material and a Bible. Adult Bible study meets 9 a.m. every Sunday morning and worship is at 10:30 a.m. with Harder.

At 2 p.m. Oct. 22, a special service will be conducted for the installation of Pastor Mark Harder to the church. Anyone is welcome to attend the service.

On Oct. 28, the second annual Hallelujah House will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. All ages are welcome to attend. The day will include Bible stories with treats (no tricks), games, face painting, pumpkin decorating and a photo booth. To make a reservation, call 815-223-0722.

A Thanksgiving eve service will be conducted at 7 p.m., open to everyone. And December will include Advent services each Sunday. Christmas eve morning worship service is at 10:30 a.m. with adult Bible study at 9 a.m. A special Christmas eve candlelight service will be at 11 p.m.

January through April soup and sandwich suppers will continue the third Wednesday of the month, with a break for summer. March 23 will be the annual spring vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. The booth spaces are open to any vendor. Contact Diana Dornbusch at didornbusch@comcast.net or the church at 815-223-0722 for more information about the vendor fair or any other activities.