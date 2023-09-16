La Salle County Health Department to offer walk-in flu vaccination clinics

The La Salle County Health Department is offering walk-in flu vaccination clinics.

Flu vaccines will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26; from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The health department is located at 717 Etna Road, Ottawa.

The seasonal influenza vaccine and influenza high-dose vaccine for people age 65 and older are available. In addition, the vaccine for children or Children’s Health Insurance Program flu vaccine is available. This would be for children ages 6 months to 18 years who have Medicaid.

All La Salle County Health Department influenza vaccines are preservative-free. The fee for the seasonal flu shot is $25. The fee for influenza high-dose will be $60.

The health department offers insurance billing or cash payment. People must have their insurance card and a photo ID with them when getting a vaccine. No doctor’s order is required. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To lessen chances of developing the flu, adults and children need to practice good hygiene measures. Teach the importance of covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and educate children about hand-to-mucous membrane transmission. One of the best ways to protect yourself and your children is through frequent and thorough hand-washing. People who are exhibiting “flu-like” symptoms should stay home from work, child care and school to minimize transmission.

Remember the three C’s: clean, cover and contain. Frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water. Cover your cough and sneeze. Contain your germs by staying home if you are sick.

For additional information, call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 or visit its website at www.lasallecounty.org.