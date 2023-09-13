Oglesby police adopt regular bike patrols

Oglesby needed a cycling patrol officer, and Wes Budach was all for it – until being told he’d have to participate in a week of training.

Take classes? To ride a bike?

Budach was skeptical but returned to Oglesby admitting that the certification class was more comprehensive – and harder – than he anticipated.

He had to ride up and down staircases. He learned ergonomics to restrain someone who is fleeing without dismounting. Although he said he hopes to never do it, he learned to fire his service pistol while pedaling.

Now, Oglesby residents and motorists will spot Budach atop an electronic bike specially equipped for all kinds of contingencies. Budach won’t rule out the possibility that he’ll still have his cycling helmet strapped on around Christmas.

“If it’s a mild winter like we had last year, you can be out on a sunny, 35-degree day. I could easily see a nine- or 10-month season,” Budach said.

Cycling is by no means new to law enforcement, and it isn’t new to Oglesby, either. The department has, since 2000, a mountain bike that was dusted off for the occasional fair, car show or carnival in which police cannot patrols crowds with a squad car but need to move about more quickly than with their feet.

But Oglesby Police Chief Mike Margis said the department identified a host of new reasons for Oglesby to add cycling to routine patrols.

First was the cost savings. Fuel prices remain historically high, if not at record levels, and the city computed that six-hour cycling shifts would save $4,000 a year in gasoline.

Second was the city’s increasing appeal to outdoor enthusiasts. Oglesby’s canoe launch and expanded green space are tough to navigate by squad car and demand faster-than-feet response times. On a bike, Budach can pedal to trouble spots and administer aid – a demand expected to grow as the annex at nearby Matthiessen State Park becomes accessible.

And then there’s morale. The past few years have been challenging for law enforcement, as lawmakers have imposed restrictions and public opinion of cops has soured. Recruits are scarce, and retention is a top priority for local chiefs. Margis figured the fresh air and exercise that come with riding would offset the stresses of the job.

“Nowadays, it’s hard to keep officers,” Margis said. “A lot of them want to go where the money is. But when you can find a specific thing the officer likes to do and wants to do and that benefits the city, then that’s a no-brainer for me.”

Budach, for one, has found it refreshing to putting on a cycling helmet instead of buckling into a loaded cruiser.

“It’s a huge change of pace,” Budach said. “Going from being cramped in a squad car to getting freedom behind the bars is kind of nice.”

Commissioner Terry Eutis fully supported launching the patrols, recognizing the benefits not only of mobility but also of visibility.

“We utilize a community policing model for our community, and the bicycle patrol works nicely to reinforce this concept,” Eutis said. “It allows us to interact more closely with people of all ages but especially children because an officer is much more approachable.

“The bicycle officer is especially important during special events, such as parades, sports, festivals – basically any event that we close streets for or where there’s a large gathering.”