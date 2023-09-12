September 12, 2023
Illinois Valley Crop Walk set Sept. 17

25% of proceeds go to Illinois Valley food pantries

By Shaw Local News Network
A line of food extends the length of the Illinois Valley Food Pantry on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 in La Salle.

Illinois Valley Crop Walk will be Sunday, Sept 17, at Rotary Park, La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Valley Crop Walk will be Sunday, Sept 17, at Rotary Park, La Salle.

Signup will be at noon and the walk begins at 1 p.m. From all proceeds raised, 25% stay in the Illinois Valley with the Illinois Valley Food Pantry in La Salle, Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley and Putnam County Food Pantry, and 75% go to World Wide Hunger.

Anyone interested in collecting or walking may contact Pastor Betty Delgado of Trinity United Church of Christ, one of six participating churches, at 815-343-4426.