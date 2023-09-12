Illinois Valley Crop Walk set Sept. 17

Illinois Valley Crop Walk will be Sunday, Sept 17, at Rotary Park, La Salle.

Signup will be at noon and the walk begins at 1 p.m. From all proceeds raised, 25% stay in the Illinois Valley with the Illinois Valley Food Pantry in La Salle, Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley and Putnam County Food Pantry, and 75% go to World Wide Hunger.

Anyone interested in collecting or walking may contact Pastor Betty Delgado of Trinity United Church of Christ, one of six participating churches, at 815-343-4426.