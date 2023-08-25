La Salle County COVID-19 risk remains low

La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19, according to the La Salle County Health Department in accordance with the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

La Salle County’s community level is based on these combined indicators. In the past seven days through Thursday, there have been 53 new COVID cases, the rate of new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 was 1.6 per 100,000 residents and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 was 1%, according to the CDC website.

It can be challenging to get a feel for the risk level as the COVID-19 weekly numbers do not reflect the number of home tests being conducted, or people who choose not to test at all, said the La Salle County Health Department. The COVID Data Tracker provides the accurate and up-to-date information regarding risk level, according to the health department.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the CDC is reporting all 102 Illinois counties remained at a low level for COVID-19 hospital admissions as of the middle of August, though wastewater surveillance is detecting rising COVID-19 activity.

“Although hospitalization rates and deaths from COVID-19 remain low, it is important for our residents to know that we are seeing rising COVID-19 activity across Illinois,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “We are fortunate the vast majority of Illinoisans have received immunity from a COVID-19 vaccine or previous infection that protects them against severe disease. However, COVID-19 continues to pose a risk for our seniors, individuals with chronic medical conditions, and those who are immunocompromised.”

There have been no reported deaths from complications related to COVID-19 in August 2023. The last COVID death reported for La Salle County was July 21. The county has had 12 deaths reported for 2023.

Press information officers for the La Salle County Health Department said the agency continues to watch COVID-19 data closely, and also will be monitoring other respiratory viruses, particularly flu and RSV ahead of the fall and winter seasons.