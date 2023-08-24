Ottawa to host W. D. Boyce Council’s Celebration Camporee

About 2,000 Scouts, Venturers, volunteers and families are expected to participate from Sept. 22 to 24 in the W. D. Boyce Council’s 50th anniversary Celebration Camporee along the Ottawa riverfront.

The W. D. Boyce Council was formed in 1973 from the merger of three regional councils. The council’s name recognizes William Dickson Boyce, the Ottawa newspaper publisher who brought the scouting movement to America and incorporated the Boy Scouts of America in 1910.

Cub Scout packs, Scouts BSA troops and Venturing crews from across the Midwest will gather along Ottawa’s riverfront to celebrate the origin story. Participants will tour historic sites including Ottawa’s Scouting Heritage Museum and will honor W. D. Boyce’s contribution to scouting in a procession.

This Camporee also will feature daylong programs Saturday, Sept. 23, for Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA and Venturing in downtown Ottawa. A fireworks show also is planned for campers Saturday on the Illinois River.

The W. D. Boyce Council’s “Forward with the Founder” Celebration Camporee is open to any members of the BSA who would like to attend. This event is open to the first 1,000 registered campers plus another 1,000 registered day visitors. Area families not involved in Scouts are encouraged to register as Saturday day visitors.

“Post COVID, scouting continues to grow as parents seek extracurricular opportunities that will make the biggest lifelong impact for their children,” W. D. Boyce Council Scout Executive and CEO Ben Blumenberg said in a news release.

Registration cost is $20 per camping participant (youth and adults), and $15 for Saturday-only day visitors and staff. All fees will increase by $10 on Aug. 28.

Registration can be found online at https://scoutingevent.com/138-2023FallCamporee. Because space is limited, early registration is suggested. All registrations must be completed by Sept. 8. No late registrations or walk-ins will be accepted.