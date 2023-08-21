U.S. 34, Route 23 bridge closes west of Somonauk

The bridge carrying U.S. 34 and Route 23 over Little Indian Creek in La Salle County is closed to all traffic, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a Monday news release.

The bridge is located 4 miles west of Somonauk and a half mile west of the eastern junction of U.S. 34 and Route 23.

The bridge was closed Friday night, after an inspection found vertical cracks on its concrete beams. The closure was necessary to prevent further deterioration, and as a preventive measure, to ensure the safety of all traveling motorists, according to IDOT. Through traffic can follow a detour route using Leland Road, Suydam Road and Route 23.

Repair options are being evaluated and planning is underway to expedite the full replacement of this bridge, IDOT said.