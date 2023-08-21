How to access your town’s news on Illinois Valley

We are excited to introduce a significant development that will enhance your online experience for local news – the consolidation of three websites, MyWebTimes, NewsTribune, and Bureau County Republican, into a single, comprehensive platform known as Illinois Valley. This integration brings together a wealth of information, news coverage, and community insights to provide you with an unparalleled digital destination. By uniting the strengths of these reputable sources, Illinois Valley aims to redefine your access to local stories and elevate your engagement with the Illinois Valley region.

Finding your local news is easier than ever. Here’s how:

On your phone:

1) Click the Hamburger (three horizontal lines) menu in the top-left hand corner.

How to pick your town's news on Illinois Valley from your mobile device (Shaw Local News Network)

2) Click Pick Your Town. Choose your town, and off you go to your local hometown news.

How to pick your town's news on Illinois Valley from your mobile device (Shaw Local News Network)

How to find your town news on your Desktop/Laptop

Click Pick Your Town right next to the Illinois Valley logo. Choose your town, and off you go to your local news page.