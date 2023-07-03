Follow the yellow brick road to the La Salle stage

Stage 212 has never been afraid to do new takes on old, familiar favorites – “Grease” and “Evita” come to mind – but this summer’s production rates a special mention.

“The Wizard of Oz” reprises at the La Salle stage on July 13 and maybe you’re thinking, “Seen it already, thanks.” Actually, you haven’t. There are substantial differences between the 1939 film starring Judy Garland and the stage version written by Andrew Lloyd Weber and Jeremy Sams, which debuted 72 years after Dorothy first trod on the yellow brick road.

And director Jessica Kreiser promises some lush stagecraft for anyone willing to revisit a story that has many more thematic elements than one might remember.

“It talks about humanity,” Kreiser said. “It talks about love and compassion. It talks about the fact that we are all enough, and that truly we have exactly what we need in front of us 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“But sometimes we need a pair of ruby slippers in front of us.”

Dorothy played by Olivia Bergfeld and Wizard of Oz played by Bob Philip rehearse a scene during a rehearsal of "The Wizard of Oz" on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Stage 212 in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

“The Wizard of Oz” tells the story of ...

Oh, heck, everybody knows the story of Dorothy and the magical friends she encounters after discovering she’s not in Kansas, anymore. This iconic story, which first appeared in 1900 as a book by L. Frank Baum, is so deeply embedded in American culture that expressions such as, “I’ll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too,” are idiomatic in the English tongue.

And we’ve all seen it multiple times, right?

“I think I’ve seen it once – just once,” said Olivia Bergfeld, who plays Dorothy. “It’s not that I’m not a fan, but I haven’t watched it since the one time.”

What?

“The movie version? Probably half of once,” said Fredrick Davis, who plays the Lion. “I didn’t like the movie version. I like the stage version much better.”

Oh, c’mon...

“I have never seen ‘The Wizard of Oz,’” said James Hoehn, who plays the Tin Man. “I still have not seen the original ‘Wizard of Oz.’ I never had a drive to watch it.”

OK, so maybe everyone isn’t all that familiar with Baum’s story.

“The things we thought are amazing aren’t quite as amazing to the youths of today because there are so many other things for them to be doing. But that’s exactly the reason to bring a show like this to life." — Jessica Kreiser, Wizard of Oz director

For Kreiser, this proved to be advantageous. She was able to find actors with a fresh perspective and the potential to bring something new to the stage adaptation.

“It’s very interesting,” Kreiser said. “The things we thought are amazing aren’t quite as amazing to the youths of today because there are so many other things for them to be doing.

“But that’s exactly the reason to bring a show like this to life.”

Rounding out the cast of dual roles are Andrew Beer as the Scarecrow and as Hunk; Isaac Alvarado as Uncle Henry and the Doorman; Ella Bergfeld as Aunt Em, Glinda and Esmerelda; Christin Mitchell as Miss Gulch and the Wicked Witch of The West; Bob Philip as Professor Marvel and The Wizard of Oz. (For a complete list of the large supporting cast and ensemble, visit stage212.org)

Assisting Kreiser in the production staff are co-producers Becky Christopherson and Caryn Brown, music director Kevin J. Alleman, choreographer Tori Duttlinger, production assistant Mary Mauck, stage manager Dominic Passini, stagehand Shane Goskusky, music operator Caryn Brown, mic operator Zoe Piano, spotlight operators Grace Gahan and Haevin Britt and light operator Rachel Bradley.

“The Wizard of Oz” will be presented July 13, 14, 15 (2 shows), 16, 20, 21, 22 (2 shows), 23, 28, 29 and 30 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be available to the general public for $20 each beginning July 3, and may be bought by visiting the box office 4-6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be bought online by visiting stage212.org.

“The Wizard of Oz” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com