Healthy again, Cameron Abordo leads Huntley past Crystal Lake South

Middie/attacker Cameron Abordo missed half of Huntley’s boys lacrosse season with a hip injury.

If you could have sworn you saw the 5-foot-5 senior on the field during April, it might have actually been his identical twin, Colin.

“He would have been the leading scorer [on the team if he didn’t get hurt],” Red Raiders coach Dominic Saccomanno said of Cameron Abordo.

Cameron returned to the lineup a couple of games before the postseason, and he’s been hard not to recognize. His five goals paced top-seeded Huntley in its 13-4 win over No. 4 Crystal Lake South on Tuesday in a semifinal of the Marian Central Sectional in Woodstock.

Colin Abordo added two goals and two assists.

Cameron Abordo partially tore the labrum in his hip in the Raiders’ second game of the season against Lake Zurich.

“I’ve been resting and doing physical therapy, so I feel ready to go,” Abordo said after hiking his goal total to 25 in 10 games. “I just missed playing with my friends who I’ve been playing together with since we were little. I just wanted to have fun with them for one last ride.”

The ride for Huntley (15-3) continues Friday, when the Raiders return to Marian’s George Harding Field to play No. 2 Barrington (11-10), a 12-4 winner over No. 3 Burlington Central, at 6 p.m. for the sectional championship.

Huntley also beat South (19-3) during the regular season, 18-6.

“They’re just an all-around great team,” Gators senior attacker Drake Lenckus said of the Raiders. “They got really good face-off guy [Giovanni Baggio] who gets them a ton of possessions. On offense, they’re not dropping the ball, they’re not throwing it over people’s heads. They’re burying goals, and then the deep pole is very solid, the goalie is very solid. They’re just a very skilled team and tough to get around.”

Lenckus scored three goals, giving him 70 on the season. He ripped in a shot from the left side with 7:36 left in the first half to pull South to within 3-2, but Huntley responded with two goals from Cameron Abordo and one from S.J. Engmann to regain the momentum.

Abordo’s goal with three seconds left extended the Raiders’ lead to 6-2. He took a pass from sophomore defender Kaiden Fewell, who made an over-the-shoulder catch of goalie Anthony Taylor’s pass from 40 yards out.

“It’s a team effort,” Saccomanno said of Abordo’s buzzer-beater. “We have a really good team back to front. They all have good sticks skills so they’re all able to make those plays. Plays like that are years in the making. They’ve been playing together since they were really little kids.”

Lenckus’ second goal cut South’s deficit to 6-3 early in the second half, but Huntley responded again, this time scoring five straight goals to go up 11-3.

Drake Lenckus (Joe Aguilar)

“We’re able to respond really well with a face-off guy like Geo [Baggio],” Saccomanno said. “It’s make it, take it. So even if the other team gets a goal, it’s hard for them to get a second goal in a row because we’re going to get the next face-off.”

South played without starting deep pole Camden Moffet, who’s going on a family vacation before he attends Army basic training.

“I encouraged him to do it,” Gators coach Tim Lenckus said. “That hurt us because he played pretty well against [Huntley] the first time. Ethan Philips stepped in at deep pole, and I thought he did an excellent job out there. We had to be creative. We moved Drake [son] all over the field. We moved a couple people up and down. We essentially had a 13-man rotation. The kids gave us everything they had. I think we ran out of gas.”

Engmann and Jaxon Janik had three and two goals, respectively, for Huntley, which has won seven in a row since losing to Hinsdale Central on May 2. The Raiders scored on their first three possessions, getting goals from Janik (50 seconds into the match), Colin Abordo and Cameron Abordo.

A solo run by Braedon Muraski, who fired in a shot past Taylor, got South on the board with 4:22 left in the first quarter.

“After a couple of timeouts, the guys started to play our pace,” Saccomanno said. “We were playing a little erratic after the first couple goals and started doing things that really didn’t get us those first couple goals. It allowed South to have a little bit of life, and then after that, we just went back to what we were doing. And then in the second half we went in and out of a zone on the defensive side, which really slowed them down. They weren’t able to do anything after that.”

Joey Ferrara (team-leading 64th goal) also scored for Huntley, and Dominic Scarpelli had two assists. Lenckus’ third goal got South to within 11-4 after three.

Lenckus finished his career as South’s all-time leading scorer with about 320 points.

“I’m definitely going to miss it,” Lenckus said. “It was great playing for my dad, Coach [Jeremy] Bower, getting to play with my brother [Derek, freshman] for a year, and all of my great teammates, whether it was one to four years. It was a blast playing with them and seeing the program build year after year. It’s going to be tough leaving.”