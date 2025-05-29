Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Sunny Weber, Sandwich, track and field, junior

Sundara Weber of Sandwich wins the varsity girls race during the Naperville North Twilight Cross Country Invitational in October 2024 in Naperville. (Sandy Bressner)

Name: Sunny Weber

School: Sandwich, junior

Sport: Track and field

Why she was selected: Weber repeated as Class 2A state champion in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 10:29.04, and also won the 1,600 state championship in a Class 2A record time of 4:41.90.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

You won the “distance triple crown” this school year, also winning the state cross country title. What are the feeling and emotions when you think about that?

Weber: Realizing that I did achieve the “triple crown” is such a rewarding feeling and it is great to see the results from all the work and miles I’ve put in and ran.

Were you surprised at all that you had enough left to run a state record in the 1,600?

Weber: My coach was confident I could get the state record. I did trust him but it was hard to truly believe him. I was definitely a bit tired going into the race with having ran prelims and the 3,200 beforehand but I knew I was still capable of breaking it. When I was at the last 100 of the race and realized that I was going to break it I was definitely surprised but also so excited!

Do you feel your workload this spring, the meets you ran in and maybe didn’t run big distances in prepare you for state?

Weber: The work my coach and I put in from last track season to now definitely contributed to where I am now. We also made sure to be conscious of getting quality workouts in rather than racing every weekend.

What’s next? Any summer races or will you take a break?

Weber: I will be racing the 2 mile at the New Balance Music City Festival on May 30, then I will be racing the 1 mile at Hoka Festival of Miles, and lastly I will be competing in the 2 mile at New Balance Nationals.

Where are you at with determining your college plans?

Weber: I believe I will be confident to verbally commit to a college by late summer to continue my running and academic career!