Bryson Norwood, resilient Oswego rally to win wild one over Benet

Oswego’s Bryson Norwood (13) tips his helmet as he makes his way to home after hitting a grand slam against Benet during a baseball game at Oswego High School on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

OSWEGO – Bryson Norwood’s big blast Tuesday was an unfamiliar sight for the Oswego senior.

But his team’s hitting was not.

This Oswego lineup was known for its resiliency last spring, with almost all underclassmen. A year later, the Panthers apparently haven’t lost their magic touch.

Oswego on three occasions Tuesday came back against visiting Benet, the second time on Norwood’s grand slam.

And then the Panthers rallied once more with two runs in the bottom of the sixth for a wild 12-11 win to remain unbeaten on the young season.

“Never had a doubt ... always had confidence,” Norwood said. “We know we have nine straight good hitters that we can count on.”

Oswego’s Jacob Fehrmann (17) slides into home scoring the go ahead run against Benet during a baseball game at Oswego High School on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Oswego, which earlier trailed 3-0 and 9-6, was down 11-10 as its bottom of the order came back to bat in the sixth after Benet scored two runs in the top half.

Isaiah Logan reached on an infield hit to start the inning, and Quinn Stanley doubled into the corner. Jacob Fehrmann squeezed in the tying run, reaching on the bunt, and later hustled home with the go-ahead run ahead of a throw on a ground out as Benet tried to throw out the trail runner.

“This group doesn’t quit,” Oswego coach Joe Giarrante said. “A lot of good athletes out here, some of them play multiple sports and they never give up. They hate to lose more than they like to win.”

Oswego, coming off a 19-13 season, is 5-0 and averaging 11 runs per game. The Panthers scored in double figures for the third time despite scratching out just eight hits.

“Last year this group had a lot of resilience in them. They’re a year older, seeing the ball pretty well right now,” Giarrante said. “I think our offense will definitely keep us in a lot of games. We can put a lot of pressure on teams in different ways - bunting, hit and run. We got a lot of guys who can contribute.”

Guys like Norwood, who hit the first pitch he saw with none out in the fifth for a grand slam to left, giving Oswego a 10-9 lead.

“Got lucky, hit one out – I think the last time I hit a homer it was two or three years ago," said Norwood, Oswego’s leadoff batter Tuesday. “Felt good, when I saw it I thought it would hit the wall, a nice double But then I see the left fielder crash into the ball and next thing I know it’s over.

“For me I always look at the first pitch. I’ve been told first pitch is the best pitch you’ll see all day. Clearly it paid off.”

Benet, playing its first game, jumped on Oswego early with three runs in the first inning. Jonny Rossi’s three-run blast highlighted a six-run Benet fifth to take a 9-6 lead, and Josh Gugora singled in two runs for an 11-10 lead in the sixth.

But the Redwings also showed the rust of a first time out. Benet pitchers issued eight walks and hit two batters, and the Redwings committed four errors that hurt in a see-saw game.

Benet’s Jonathon Rossi (18) reacts after hitting a double against Oswego during a baseball game at Oswego High School on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

“A lot of our self-inflicted mistakes was the difference between playing five games and first time out,” Benet coach Jorge Acosta said. “We’ll learn, we’ll be better. We battled and I love that.”

Gugora, who reached base three times, is the only Benet bat back with significant experience from a 21-win regional champ. Merrick Sullivan, who came on late last year, singled twice.

Lefty Jake Rifenburg, who started Tuesday, is a leader of the staff.

“We’re going to try to lean on our pitchers the first 3-4 weeks, with 4-5 guys that threw a lot last year,” Acosta said. “A lot of pitchers back, position players mixing and matching.”

Senior Brogan Mello, a pitcher Oswego expects to count on heavily, threw three perfect innings Tuesday after the three-run first before departing in the fifth after 67 pitches.

“A little rocky start but he did settle in and held their offense quiet for three innings,” Giarrante said. “It’s early, we’re not going to stretch pitchers out. We have to find some stuff on the back end.

“This group is just resilient. They know how to win. I think that resiliency will help them win close ballgames down the road.”