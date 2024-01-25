Competitive dance: Burlington Central, Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South and Jacobs head to state

Burlington Central's dance team took second in Class 2A at the Lake Park Sectional last week to advance to the state finals. (Photo provided by Jenna Jensen)

Burlington Central, Crystal Lake Central and Crystal Lake South will compete in Class 2A and Jacobs will be in Class 3A at the IHSA Competitive Dance State Final Competition Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Crystal Lake Central won Class 2A in 2013, the first year the IHSA had the competitive dance competition. The Tigers have qualified every year since and are making their 12th trip to state.

South is going for an eighth time, seven under coach Lauren Bauer. Jacobs is going for a fourth time with coach Allison Heckman (who formerly coached at Crystal Lake Central) and Burlington Central coach Jenna Jensen is taking the Rockets for a fourth time.

Competition starts Friday at 10:15 a.m. for Classes 1A and 2A teams. The Class 3A competition starts at 4:15 p.m.

The top 12 in each class advance to Saturday’s finals, which start at 11 a.m. for 1A and 2A, and at 2 p.m. for 3A.

Here is a look at each of the local programs and their coaches:

Burlington Central

The Rockets took second with 88.23 points at the Lake Park Sectional last Saturday and are headed back to state for a fourth consecutive time. They took fifth in Class 2A in 2022.

Jensen grew up in competitive studio dance and performed with the dance team at Augustana College.

“We are working hard to improve our synchronization score. We need to make sure we have energy and endurance through the entire dance,” Jensen said. “We have a very close bond. This team is like a family.

“They rely on each other, push each other and are always there for each other. They are goofy and fun, but know when it is time to work. We have many superstitions on competition days that must be followed. They are one of the most hard-working and dedicated teams I have coached.”

Crystal Lake Central

The Tigers finished fourth in Class 2A at the Jacobs Sectional with 83.27 points, earning a third straight trip to state for coach Izzy Yumping, who was on the 2013 state champion team.

Yumping was on Michigan State’s competitive dance team in college before returning to coach at her former high school.

“What has made our team special this season is our close-knit team dynamic,” Yumping said. “We have many new members this year and everyone has meshed so well with one another from the start. Throughout the season we have all connected in so many ways and that has helped us achieve our goals for the season.

“In order for our team to advance to finals, we are hoping to push past our nerves and perform a routine we are proud of. We always say that our goal is for all 15 dancers on the floor to walk off feeling like they gave their best performance of the season. No matter what the placement is, we want to end this season being proud of our performance.”

Crystal Lake South

The Gators scored 82.13 to finish sixth and qualify in Class 2A out of the Jacobs Sectional.

Bauer is coaching the team she once danced for, like Yumping. She coached the Gators in a six-year stint earlier, left and had two children, and now is back as coach.

Bauer competed on the Purdue Goldbuster Dance Team in college.

“We have been working diligently on learning our routine – making sure our legwork and arms are synching as one and cleaning specific positioning on all technical elements and movements,” Bauer said. “I am so proud of how dedicated the team has been this week in regards to the small details and the time put into it.

“This is our eighth trip in 12 years and seventh in my time coaching. This is quite an accomplishment and I am so proud of this program and what we stand for. The families and kids also contribute to the kindness, dedication, passion and education that I hope I’ve set as a priority as the head coach.”

Jacobs

The Golden Eagles took sixth in their own sectional in Class 3A with 89.93.

Heckman danced at Crystal Lake Central, then competed at Miami University (Ohio) in college. She coached at Central for six years and now has been at Jacobs for four years.

The Golden Eagles took eighth place in 2021 at state, which was a virtual meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In such a tough 3A field, our team will need a flawlessly executed routine from start to finish with the same amount of emotional connection to the audience and judges as they had at sectionals,” Heckman said. “This would be the first Jacobs dance team to hear their name called on Friday to advance to Saturday.

“I love our passion and drive. After a hard end to our season last year, our kids were determined to never let a season end that way again. I’ve never coached a group of kids who have wanted this more than they do. They are an absolute joy to coach - it has been a true honor getting to watch them succeed this year.”