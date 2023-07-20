Josh Janowski doesn’t elongate recruiting process with commitment to Iowa

When it came to his collegiate commitment, Lincoln-Way East offensive lineman Josh Janowski only had eyes for one school.

Janowski, a 6-foot-2, 270-pounder, decided very quickly that Iowa was the school for him, and if the Hawkeyes came calling there would not be an elaborate back-and-forth between the two parties.

“Iowa was the only school I ever wanted,” Janowski said. “They made the offer on January 28 over the phone, and I committed on the spot. I didn’t post it until two days later, but I did it right away.”

Janowski, who will be entering his third year as an anchor on the Lincoln-Way East line, the last two as the Griffins center, fell in love with Iowa during a visit to a camp there last June.

“I was just watching them and like how they develop O-lineman and just player development from the head coach on down,” Janowski said. “Then I was at camp, I saw the facility, I saw and I met the coaches, and it was just like, ‘I don’t know how you’re gonna beat it.’

“I told myself right then and there that if I got an offer, I’m going to commit. And I got it.”

Lincoln-Way East center Josh Janowski works the music playlist during a 7-on-7 scrimmage at Lincoln-Way East. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

With that commitment secure, Janowski can now focus on serving as a leader for an offensive line that notoriously seems to rebuild and regenerate into a fantastic unit despite taking heavy hits to graduation each year.

“I mean, that’s what we’re here for,” Janowski said of accepting his role as a senior leader to help the newcomers to the line get up to speed and meet the Griffins high standard. “That’s what the seniors do here.

“I remember when I was a sophomore, Alex Knaperek showed me the way, and then we had a guy like Brad Abbott last year leading the way. Those guys helped me grow and get better as a player, and that’s my job now.”

And as far as Janowski is concerned, that process — while rocky at first — is moving along rather well as the season rapidly approaches.

“We got a couple of young guys, and we lost like three starters last year, and the beginning of the year it was a little rough,” Janowski said. “We started in, like, February, and we’d just come to the field and just get in extra work, and we’ve really improved, I think. I think we’re almost as good or better at this time as we were last year.

“I’m very, very confident this group.”

Janowski’s belief that the offensive line will be ready to go when the Griffins kick off their season against Kenwood at Gately Stadium is only part of a larger belief that the Lincoln-Way East program has in regards to holding lofty expectations and expecting to fulfill them.

“I think a lot of it’s just that we work hard. We do so much stuff, but also Coach Z (Zvonar) does a great job showing it’s not just a football program, it sets you up for life. He teaches you life lessons like respect, responsibility, accountability and everything. And just being there for your teammates,” Janowski said. “So, it’s not just football, but it brings everyone closer together. And I feel like that’s why we compete so hard, because we know we got each other’s back.

“I think if we just keep doing what we’re doing and keep working hard, staying on the grind, I think we’ll be good to go.”