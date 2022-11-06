Reed-Custer survives Du-Pec challenge to advance to IHSA Class 3A quarterfinals

BRAIDWOOD — All season long, Reed-Custer’s story has centered on the offense. Deservedly so, as the Comets had scored 611 points through their first 10 games.

Nearly as impressive, though, has been the defense, which had allowed just 77 points.

Saturday night, in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, it was the defense’s time to shine as the offense struggled by Comet standards.

When the Reed-Custer defense took the field, the stadium speakers played the Imperial March from the Star Wars movies, and the announcer proclaimed the arrival of the Dark Side defense.

It was indeed dark for Durand-Pecatonica, as the Comets (11-0) allowed just 111 total yards to the Rivermen en route to a 24-6 victory and a date with Byron in next week’s quarterfinals. Byron eliminated Reed-Custer last season in the quarterfinals en route to a state championship.

The Comet defensive line of Wesley Shats, Kody Marschner, Gavin Bruciak and Gunnar Berg were particularly stingy, as Du-Pec managed just 45 rushing yards all night, while defensive back Brandon Moorman intercepted two Rivermen passes.

“We knew there was going to come a time when we had to lean our defense,” Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston said. “We did that tonight, and they came through.

“A lot of things have gone really well for us this season, and we have been able to overcome mistakes by relying on our talent and our size. But Du-Pec matched us in talent and size and we had to really work to get this win. We’re glad we got out of here with a win, that’s for sure.”

The Comets were their own worst enemy, being called for nine penalties for 75 yards and throwing an interception in the end zone.

Still, the potent offense they are known for showed up when it was needed.

After forcing a punt on Du-Pec’s first possession, Reed-Custer took over at its own 42 and drove 58 yards on 10 plays, getting a 15-yard completion from Jake McPherson to Peyton Bradley on third-and-14 to keep the drive alive. The duo also hooked up for a 22-yard gain on second-and-12 later in the drive. McPherson ended the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run, and Josh Bohac ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

Du-Pec (8-3) answered on its next drive, getting an 18-yard TD pass from Cooper Hoffman to Will Howard on fourth-and-4. The conversion run failed, and Reed-Custer led 8-6, a lead they took into halftime.

It was quite a change for the Comets, who had imposed the running clock in every game this season, many times reaching the 40-point barrier by halftime. The starters had to play all four quarters in this one.

Reed-Custer received the second-half kickoff and marched 64 yards on 11 plays, 10 on the ground, with Lucas Foote scoring from 3 yards out and catching a conversion pass from McPherson for a 16-6 lead. During the drive, Jace Christian ran six times for 36 yards.

Unfortunately, that was the last time Christian touched the ball. On Du-Pec’s ensuing drive, Christian was chasing down Hoffman and hit him late. Riverman lineman Kaden Degner took offense and the two exchanged words. Both were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and disqualified from the game.

The two teams then traded interceptions, with Du-Pec’s Drew Williams getting his pick in the end zone to prevent another Comet TD.

For a bulk of the Reed-Custer offensive plays after that, Foote lined up behind center and took direct snaps, while McPherson was lined up at wide receiver. Foote capped the scoring late in the game with a 1-yard TD run and added the conversion run to provide the final score. He finished with 62 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while McPherson led the Comets with 126 yards on 16 attempts. Before his exit, Christian had 66 yards on 13 carries.

“It was a little different having to play the whole game,” Foote said. “But it felt good to be challenged. We knew it was going to happen. There aren’t going to be any more blowouts. Every team we play from now on is going to be good.

“We run that formation a lot. With our running back out, we went with our power formation, and that’s me taking the snaps.

“Also, we take a lot of pride in our defense. Everyone talks about our offense, but we came out and showed tonight that we can win with defense, too.”