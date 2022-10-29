October 29, 2022
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastPhoto Store

Class 3A playoffs: Reed-Custer overwhelms Carver, scores 5 times in 1st quarter

Comets set program record for points in single game

By Steve Soucie

BRAIDWOOD – It started with a delay of game penalty on the visitors from Carver Military Academy on the opening kickoff.

And it all went downhill from there.

Reed-Custer (10-0) scored five touchdowns in the first quarter, practically undeterred in doing so as it rolled to a 77-24 victory over the Chicago Public League’s Carver, whichdressed just 23 players for the contest.

The win lifts the Comets into next weekend’s second-round matchup with Durand-Pecatonica (8-2), which also breezed to its opening-round win over another CPL entrant, Catalyst/Maria, 52-8.

“We didn’t know 100 percent what to expect from them, we didn’t have any film on them,” Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston said. “It was a little hard to stay focused, because some of it came pretty easy, but these are good kids and they did what they had to.”

Reed-Custer marched down the field immediately after the delayed kickoff, ripping off runs of 16 and 31 yards before Jace Christian bullied his way in from the 7-yard line.

After a Carver incompletion and a run for negative yardage, the Challengers coughed up the football and Brandon Moorman scooped it up ran 15 yards into the end zone. After the two-point run Reed-Custer led 16-0 and just 49 seconds had elapsed from the game clock.

Carver’s Jamal Lasenby helped the Challengers maintain a drive on their next possession, which eventually end with a turnover on downs. Reed-Custer didn’t feel like holding on to the ball for long once it got it back, needing just two plays to stretch the lead to 24-0 on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jake McPherson to Josh Bohac.

On its next possession, Reed-Custer needed just two plays before Jake McPherson scored on a 42-yard jaunt. Carver managed to counter that score with a 68-yard touchdown run from Ezequiel Williams.

But it was only a blip for Carver as it continued to be helpless in stopping Reed-Custer’s varied attack. It actually took three plays for the Comets to complete their next drive with a score, a 12-yard pass from McPherson to Lucas Foote.

At the end of the first quarter, Reed-Custer led 40-8 and needed just 10 plays from scrimmage to do it.

Bohac would score on a 26-yard early in the second quarter and after a Carver fumble and Reed-Custer return back to the 1-yard line, Christian would score his second touchdown of the game.

Reed-Custer’s third touchdown of the second quarter, which stretched its lead to 63-8, came on just a three-play drive that ended in a 7-yard TD pass from McPherson to Foote.

That also ended the afternoon for Reed-Custer’s first-string offense, which managed to score seven seven times on just 14 plays from scrimmage.

“Offensively we did a great job of executing,” Johnston said. "

Reed-Custer also got rushing touchdowns from Colin Esparza and Zack Cieslak in the second half, which was played with the running clock.

The offensive outburst accounted for a school-record single-game point total, breaking the previous record set earlier this year in a win over Streator where it score 73 points. It also pushed Reed-Custer’s season point total past the 600 barrier for the first time in program history.

High School FootballReed-Custer Preps
Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie has been the Sports Editor at the Joliet Herald News since August of 2018. Prior to that, Soucie worked at the Kankakee Daily Journal and for Pro Football Weekly.