Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2024 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2024 season is here.
After 3,280 people voted, tallying 5,321 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Niko Menos, Receiver, Lake Park
Team of the Week: Week 6, 2024
Quarterback
Cody Hogan, Plainfield South
Was 21-of-33 for 171 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Joliet West
Dominic West, Downers Grove South
Threw for 3 TDs, ran for a TD in 31-28 win over Hinsdale South
Carter Block, Johnsburg
14 of 19 for 232 yards and three touchdowns in 34-7 win over Marengo
Running Back
Nick Martinez, DePaul Prep
Three rushing TDs in 39-23 win over St. Viator to become playoff eligible for first time in nine years
Tivias Caldwell, St. Francis
27 carries, 141 yards, TD
Michael Rumoro, Geneva
23 rushes for 202 yards in 30-7 victory over Batavia
Receiver
Niko Menos, Lake Park
Six catches, 132 yards, 3 TDs (19, 35, 58 yards)
Braiden Freeman, Mendota
Caught 9 passes for 73 yards, had 8 carries for 76 yards, TD
Finnegan Weppner, Geneva
Four receptions for 42 yards and three TDs in 30-7 win over Batavia
Offensive Line
Michael Lynch, Joliet Catholic
Helped the ground game run for 301 yards in win against Niles Notre Dame
Jake Winter, Wheaton Warrenville South
No sacks allowed, Wheaton Warrenville South ran behind him a lot and ran for 140 yards
Defensive Line
Kirby Christensen, Wheaton Warrenville South
Had 7 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble; 3 catches, 89 yards, TD
Daniel Rouse, Joliet Catholic
Had two sacks and a TFL against Niles Notre Dame as defense pitched a shutout
PJ Barnes, Jacobs
Caught a TD at tight end and helped block as team ran for 240 yards; seven tackles and two QB hits in 21-18 win over Burlington Central
Linebacker
Charlie Condon, Huntley
10 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in 38-12 win over Crystal Lake South
Mikey Claycombe, Oswego
15 tackles in 22-6 win over Bolingbrook
Gianni Giunta, DePaul Prep
87-yard interception returned for a touchdown
Cooper Bode, Sycamore
Came away with a pair of interceptions in the Spartans’ 35-7 win
Defensive Back
Michael Brow, Joliet Catholic
Blocked a punt that was recovered for a touchdown against Niles Notre Dame
Dylan Reyes, Geneva
Led team with 10 tackles and multiple pass breakups in 30-7 victory over Batavia
Charlie Walrod, Woodstock
60-yard rushing TD and interception in 26-10 win against Plano
Coltin Benaitis, Lockport
Had two interceptions including a pick-six against Naperville Central