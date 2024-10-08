Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2024 season

Niko Menos, Lake Park receiver, is the Friday Night Drive Week 6 Team of the Week MVP (Shaw Local News Network)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 6 of the 2024 season is here.

After 3,280 people voted, tallying 5,321 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Niko Menos, Receiver, Lake Park

Team of the Week: Week 6, 2024

Quarterback

Cody Hogan, Plainfield South

Was 21-of-33 for 171 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Joliet West

Dominic West, Downers Grove South

Threw for 3 TDs, ran for a TD in 31-28 win over Hinsdale South

Carter Block, Johnsburg

14 of 19 for 232 yards and three touchdowns in 34-7 win over Marengo

Running Back

Nick Martinez, DePaul Prep

Three rushing TDs in 39-23 win over St. Viator to become playoff eligible for first time in nine years

Tivias Caldwell, St. Francis

27 carries, 141 yards, TD

Michael Rumoro, Geneva

23 rushes for 202 yards in 30-7 victory over Batavia

Receiver

Niko Menos, Lake Park

Six catches, 132 yards, 3 TDs (19, 35, 58 yards)

Braiden Freeman, Mendota

Caught 9 passes for 73 yards, had 8 carries for 76 yards, TD

Finnegan Weppner, Geneva

Four receptions for 42 yards and three TDs in 30-7 win over Batavia

Offensive Line

Michael Lynch, Joliet Catholic

Helped the ground game run for 301 yards in win against Niles Notre Dame

Jake Winter, Wheaton Warrenville South

No sacks allowed, Wheaton Warrenville South ran behind him a lot and ran for 140 yards

Defensive Line

Kirby Christensen, Wheaton Warrenville South

Had 7 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble; 3 catches, 89 yards, TD

Daniel Rouse, Joliet Catholic

Had two sacks and a TFL against Niles Notre Dame as defense pitched a shutout

PJ Barnes, Jacobs

Caught a TD at tight end and helped block as team ran for 240 yards; seven tackles and two QB hits in 21-18 win over Burlington Central

Linebacker

Charlie Condon, Huntley

10 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in 38-12 win over Crystal Lake South

Mikey Claycombe, Oswego

15 tackles in 22-6 win over Bolingbrook

Gianni Giunta, DePaul Prep

87-yard interception returned for a touchdown

Cooper Bode, Sycamore

Came away with a pair of interceptions in the Spartans’ 35-7 win

Defensive Back

Michael Brow, Joliet Catholic

Blocked a punt that was recovered for a touchdown against Niles Notre Dame

Dylan Reyes, Geneva

Led team with 10 tackles and multiple pass breakups in 30-7 victory over Batavia

Charlie Walrod, Woodstock

60-yard rushing TD and interception in 26-10 win against Plano

Coltin Benaitis, Lockport

Had two interceptions including a pick-six against Naperville Central