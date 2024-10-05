Sebastian Hayes steps forward, steps up in Naperville Central’s victory at Lockport

LOCKPORT – With starting senior running back Aidan Clark out with a knee injury, Naperville Central quarterback Sebastian Hayes knew he had to step up.

That’s exactly what the senior did, as he threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another as the Redhawks remained undefeated with a 31-21 victory over Lockport in a physical Southwest Valley crossover Friday.

With the win, Naperville Central (6-0) clinches a playoff berth for the fourth straight season, the ninth time since winning the Class 8A title in 2013 and the 31st time since 1986.

The Porters (3-3), who won the 8A title in 2021, will have to be victorious in two of their last three games to make the playoffs for a fourth straight year.

“We knew that we’d be passing a lot more since Aidan was out,” Hayes said. “A lot of guys stepped up, and we got a big W.”

Hayes finished 18 of 34 for 211 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Both of his touchdown tosses were to senior DeShaun Williams, who had 10 catches for 121 yards. He hauled in a 28-yard TD reception with 3:34 left in the first half to give the Redhawks to lead for good at 21-14.

“It’s huge, and it feels really good after not playing the past two years,” said Hays, who had a pair of ACL surgeries his sophomore and junior seasons. “I felt a lot more comfortable out there than I did at the beginning of the year.

“We knew that Lockport was going to be a big, physical team, and to get that score before halftime was huge.”

The Porters turned the ball over four times, three of those in the first half. They also had a punt travel minus-5 yards and failed to score on three fourth-quarter drives within the Naperville Central 12.

Lockport’s Tyler Pospisil rushes against Naperville Central on Oct. 4, 2024, in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf)

Lockport took the lead by scoring the opening touchdown for the sixth straight game. Brendan Mecher started in place of senior Conley Pfeiffer, who went out with an injured shoulder the previous week. The junior finished an impressive 20-of-32 passing for 357 yards, and his first pass of the game on the Porters’ second play from scrimmage was a 68-yard TD strike to fellow junior Adam Kozak (four receptions for 128 yards).

The Porters forced a punt and looked to add to the lead, but a fumbled exchange was scooped up by senior defensive lineman Jake Stanish, who returned it 10 yards for a touchdown. That tied the game at 7-7 with 7:20 left in the first quarter.

“I saw it and knew I needed to jump on it,” Stanish said of the fumble. “It’s my first touchdown, and I still don’t believe that I scored. It was just crazy.”

Stanish was all over on defense. While the Redhawks gave up a lot of yards, they also made a lot of key defensive plays including an interception by junior defensive back Gavin Ellison, who doubles as the kicker. Stanish, who has committed to the University at Buffalo, sacked Mecher at the Naperville Central 10 on fourth down with 3:46 to play in the game.

The Porters had a first-and-goal situation at the 3 on that drive and couldn’t score.

“Their quarterback was very good,” Stanish said of Mecher. “But we’re 6-0, and that’s because we’re brothers. We all play for each other, and it’s the connection we have.”

Tyler Pospisil plowed in from 2 yards out with 3:55 left in the first quarter to give Lockport a 14-7 lead. The senior running back finished with 13 carries for 53 yards. The Redhawks tied the game when Hayes hammered in from a yard out on a fourth-and-goal play with 9:49 left in the first half.

Ellison added a 26-yard field goal on Naperville North’s first possession of the second half. Hayes hit Williams on a 21-yard TD with 7:31 to play in the game for a 31-14 lead.

A highlight for Lockport was the play of junior free safety Coltin Benaitis, who had a pair of interceptions. He returned the last one 25 yards for a touchdown with 3:20 to play in the game.

“Our kids played hard and tough,” Lockport coach George Czart said. “But when our offense is struggling, you have to play perfect defense. But we were going against a quality opponent, and they’re going to make plays.

“Absolutely, mistakes hurt us. Now we’ve got to win two out of three to get in the playoffs. So we’re going to accept the challenge and be ready for Lincoln-Way East on Friday.”