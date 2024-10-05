Carter Block, Ryan Franze lead Johnsburg to first win over Marengo since 2017

Johnsburg's Carter Block looks to pass during a Kishwaukee River Conference football game against Marengo on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

JOHNSBURG – After consecutive weeks of disappointment, Johnsburg needed a night like Friday.

The Skyhawks took homecoming fun to a whole other level with a dominating 34-7 victory over Marengo.

Led by the combination of quarterback Carter Block to receiver Ryan Franze and a defense that stiffened when it needed to, Johnsburg climbed back to .500 at 3-3, 2-2 in the Kishwaukee River Conference.

It was Johnsburg’s first win over Marengo since 2017.

“We needed it coming off two losses especially,” said Block, who was stellar all night at 14-of-19 passing for 232 yards and three touchdowns. “Throughout the past two weeks of practice, we stayed positive. And the biggest thing is, we can’t have emotions come too high or go too low. The biggest thing is have fun, keep level, play as a team, and I feel no one can stop us.”

That certainly was the case against Marengo, which came in feeling good about itself with consecutive easy victories. However, the Indians (3-3, 2-2) couldn’t stop the Johnsburg air game, in particular Block and Franze.

Franze caught all three touchdown passes from Block and had six receptions for 114 yards.

“The one thing that we have is trust in each other,” said Franze, who also rushed four times for 22 yards. “Our trust is really high in each other. He trusts me to make plays, and I trust him to make plays. That leads on the field.”

Johnsburg's Ryan Franze catches a touchdown pass in front of Marengo's Alten Bergbreiter during a Kishwaukee River Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The biggest connection came just 10.5 seconds before halftime. Immediately after what seemed to be a killer holding penalty, Block found Franze across the middle for a big 18-yard touchdown that pushed a close game out to 13-0.

The duo just went from there, connecting on two 12-yard touchdown passes in the third quarter to all but put the game away at 27-0.

In addition to the passing game, Duke Mays had a 5-yard scoring run, while Mario Zakrzewski had a 28-yard scoring run.

Marengo’s lone score came on a 9-yard run from Deacan Grandinetti in the third period, However, while Marengo amassed 239 yards of offense, it struggled on third down, going 2 for 11 in those situations.

The Indians rushed for 92 yards on 30 carries. Quarterback David Lopez was 14-of-21 passing for 147 yards. Parker Mandelky was his top target, grabbing four passes for 81 yards.

“The guys, they all did their job and made some really, really good plays when their number was called,” Johnsburg coach Sam Lesniak said of his defense. “That was a total team effort out there on defense.”