Cooper Bode’s two interceptions lead Sycamore past Kaneland

MAPLE PARK – Facing an Interstate 8 rival on its homecoming night, the Sycamore football team scored five unanswered touchdowns to seal a 35-7 win against Kaneland on Friday.

“We did what we were supposed to do and we had great energy,” said linebacker Cooper Bode, who had a pair of interceptions in the win. “It’s a tough environment to come play at but we played great.”

Sycamore (6-0, 3-0) tied things up early in the second quarter when quarterback Burke Gautcher found Carter York for a 29-yard touchdown play, capping a 44-yard drive. The first three Sycamore drives started in Kaneland territory, with two resulting in touchdowns.

Kaneland got to around midfield on its next drive but had to punt, and for the second possession in a row a bad snap set up Kaneland (4-2, 1-3) with good field position, this time at the Knights’ 33. Six plays later, Kevin Lee scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 4-yard run.

“We had special teams blunders that were uncharacteristic for us,” Kaneland coach Michael Thorgesen said. “We’ve been pretty sharp on special teams. Field position was a major thing and you can’t beat a good Sycamore team if you’re not winning the field position and turnover battle.”

Kaneland got to midfield again, but Bode got an interception as the half was winding down to end the threat.

Sycamore opened the second with an 80-yard scoring drive to push the lead to 21-7, this one ending with a 5-yard scramble for a score by Gautcher. Two plays later, Bode had his second interception, then the Spartans added two fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal the win.

The Spartans had one of their best rushing games of the year, picking up 171 yards on 33 carries. Lee had 10 carries, 71 yards and two touchdowns. Gautcher also had 147 yards through the air, including an 18-yard pass to Crewe Bartlet in the fourth.

Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said he liked the production on the ground and credited a resurgent offensive line for the success.

“We want to be able to do things when we want to do them,” Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said. “Run the ball when we want to, take a shot when we want to. It doesn’t always work out that way but it’s a nice situation to be in.”

Kaneland went three and out on its first possession, but the Knights got on the board after Sycamore missed a field goal on its first possession.

Carter Grabowski ripped off a 53-yard run as part of an 80-yard scoring drive. Dylan Sanagustin plunged in from 2 yards out to give the Knights a 7-0 with 0:44 left in the first quarter.

Kaneland finished with 279 yards of offense but only 105 in the second half. They allowed 193 in the second half after 125 in the first. Grabowski ran for 78 yards while Chase Kruckenberg threw for 117 but had the two interceptions.

After falling behind against Morris last week in a 50-10 loss, Thorgesen said he was glad his team started better but is still hoping for a four-quarter performance as the Knights prepare to face Rochelle in Week 7.

“I thought we came out much better,” Thorgesen said. “It was a tight game, our kids were playing hard, we just kind of ran out of juice in the second half.”

The Spartans qualify for a sixth straight postseason with a win and take an undefeated record into La Salle-Peru next week.

“It’s fantastic, but it’s not where we want to be yet,” Bode said. “We have bigger goals and it’s not where we want to be.”