Dekker Zelensek, Oswego respond, pull away from Bolingbrook to stay unbeaten

Oswego at Bolingbrook Oswego's Teddy Manikas (11) cuts back on the way to the endzone off of a pass over the middle during a football game between Oswego at Bolingbrook on Friday, Oct 4, 2024 in Bolingbrook. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

BOLINGBROOK – Brian Cooney knows it’s hard to complain.

He hasn’t had much to complain about through Oswego’s first five games, especially as his team maintained its zero in the loss column through his team’s first five games.

After finding a way to win despite a slow start a week ago against Plainfield North, Cooney and his Panthers faced another challenge when its lead Friday night at Bolingbrook was cut to just two late in the third quarter.

But once again, Oswego responded.

Dekker Zelensek scored two unanswered touchdowns to help the Panthers pull away from Bolingbrook with a 22-6 victory in Southwest Prairie Conference West Division play.

“We challenged ourselves to avoid a slow start tonight,” Cooney said. “We came out hot tonight and then kind of fell asleep. The kids did a good job of responding in the second half, but I’m just really excited for and looking forward to us getting back to playing four quarters of football.”

After starting the game with a safety from its defense, Oswego’s offense took that slow start challenge to heart as quarterback Brett Connolly found Teddy Manikas for a 33-yard score on the Panthers’ fifth play of the night. The extra point was blocked to keep the score 8-0.

Oswego at Bolingbrook Bolingbrook's Timmie Lewis II (4) is tackled by Oswego's Joshua Flores (99) and Easton Ruby (4) during a football game between Oswego at Bolingbrook on Friday, Oct 4, 2024 in Bolingbrook. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

From there Oswego (6-0, 2-0) missed two field goals, punted once and saw another drive end due to halftime on its next four drives.

After the second missed field goal, Bolingbrook took advantage with its best drive of the night. TJ Lewis ran for 42 of his team-high 66 rushing yards on that drive, capping it off with a 10-yard touchdown run to bring the Raiders (3-3, 1-1) within two, at 8-6. The subsequent two-point conversion was unsuccessful at the 4:32 mark of the third quarter.

Bolingbrook was aided by 25 Oswego penalty yards on the 11-play, 80-yard drive that last 4:50. Outside of that scoring drive, Bolingbrook tallied just 74 yards of total offense.

“It was time to execute,” Zelensek said following Bolingbrook’s score. “We knew we just weren’t executing. We needed leadership and to just step up, say ‘Let’s go’, and get it done. I think we responded well.”

Zelensek was called on as the lead running back after starter Ayden Villa left and did not return to the game with an injury.

The junior running back scored on two of the Oswego’s next three drives – with touchdown runs of five and nine yards – while Jeremiah Cain intercepted two Bolingbrook passes to help seal the victory.

Oswego at Bolingbrook Bolingbrook's Timmie Lewis II (4) runs with the ball during a football game between Oswego at Bolingbrook on Friday, Oct 4, 2024 in Bolingbrook. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

“Our defense has always been one of our strengths. We preach it every week,” said Cain, who also had 85 receiving yards in the win. “By no means did we play our best game today and there’s a lot for us to work on and get better, but we’re excited. When this team gets back to playing a full, four-quarter game that’s when Oswego is at its peak.”

“I know our kids can do it, it’s just about being consistent and being consistent from start to finish, but when it’s all said and done, we’re sitting here… 6-0 in [Class] 8A football, and qualified for the playoffs. But we’re done. We’re looking forward to what’s next.”

For Bolingbrook, coach Titcus Pettigrew knew coming into this season there was going to be some growing pains. Returning just one starter to its offense, Pettigrew is excited for what’s in store for his program after hanging with an unbeaten team in Oswego.

“We’re willing to take our punches to get better,” Pettigrew said. “I think we’ve taken steps each week to grow and find positives to take into the following week. You can grow playing games like this against the conference’s best, taking their best blows and looking adversity right in the eye. It just shows them the steps their taking and to trust that process.”