IHSA football: DeKalb County 2024 Week 6 preview capsules

Southwest Valley crossover

Andrew (3-2) at DeKalb (0-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Thunderbolts: Andrew comes into the game on a two-game winning streak, convincing wins, 46-7 against Metea Valley (1-4) and 44-6 against Hammond (Indiana) Central (2-4). They are 3-0 against teams with losing records this year (average score of 48-6) and 0-2 against teams with winning records (average score of 36-17). Drew Silvia handles quarterback duties for the Thunderbolts out of their triple option. The defense can ballhawk, forcing four interceptions in the win against Metea two weeks ago.

About the Barbs: The Barbs ground got back on track in a 35-12 loss against Neuqua Valley. Mariyan Dudley had a long touchdown run, a breakthrough for a DeKalb team searching for a big ground game all season. Since scoring 28 points against Sycamore in a Week 1 loss, the Barbs have scored 39 points total in their last four games. There are just two teams on DeKalb’s schedule that currently have a losing record. Neuqua is 1-4 while Week 9 foe Stagg is 2-3.

Friday Night Drive pick: Andrew

Interstate 8

Sycamore (5-0, 2-0) at Kaneland (4-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: Sycamore ran its record to 5-0 with a 63-0 win against Ottawa, dominating across the board. Each of their first four wins was by a single score. The Spartans benefited from defensive touchdowns by Carter York and Burke Gautcher and have forced nine turnovers on the season. The team has also sacked their opponent 12 times, including four for Owen DePauw and two by Caden O’Donnell. Caden Wicks is tied for the team lead with four tackles for a loss with DePauw while Kyle Prebil and O’Donnell have three each. Kaneland had scored more than 40 points in Weeks 3 and 4 before a 50-10 loss at Morris last week. Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said he expects a much better version of the Knights on Friday.

About the Knights: Coach Michael Thorgesen said the Knights hadn’t turned the ball over more than once on the season before losing 50-10 to Morris last week. Chase Kruckenberg, so strong at quarterback through the first four weeks, tossed a pair of picks. But Thorgesen said he absolutely believes the first-year starter and senior will bounce back against the Spartans. He said the loss last week to a very good football team has both him and the team prepared for another strong team this week.

FND pick: Sycamore

Big Northern Conference

Genoa-Kingston (3-2, 2-2) at Byron (5-0, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cogs: Genoa-Kingston snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a 41-0 win against Winnebago, already its second shutout of the year – no other BNC team has more than one. Coach Cam Davekos said it’s always exciting going against the No. 1 team in the state, and that’s the challenge facing the Cogs on Friday against the Tigers. He said Byron excels at doing the little things right on every snap, and the Cogs must match that in the contest. The Cogs continue to utilize a balanced ground attack. Against the Indians, no one had more than five carries, with quarterback Nathan Kleba leading the group with 105 yards and two touchdowns including a 69-yarder.

About the Tigers: Byron flashed the passing game against Oregon last week, with Andrew Talbert finding Brayden Knoll for a 43-yard touchdown, his first pass of the game and sixth pass of the season. The Tigers have been without Caden Considine, a top rusher and linebacker who has hand and hamstring issues. They’re still loaded at linebacker, as Brock Wagner recovered two fumbles. Kaden McGough has picked up the slack at fullback, netting 95 yards and two touchdowns in the 49-7 win against the Hawks. It was part of a 239-yard rushing effort on 36 carries for the Tigers.

FND pick: Byron

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Orangeville (2-3) at Hiawatha (1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Broncos: Orangeville has won two straight, including 44-18 last week against Rockford Christian Life and two weeks ago at River Ridge, 82-58. It’s the same River Ridge team that beat the Hawks last week 22-12. The Broncos averaged 16 points a game in their three losses but have averaged 63 points a game in their two wins. The teams last met in 2022, a 60-40 win for the Hawks in Kirkland.

About the Hawks: Coach Kenny McPeek said it’s been a good week of practice despite the distractions homecoming brings. Hiawatha has had to practice in the morning this week to free up the afternoon for various homecoming activities. McPeek said the team also has everyone available heading into Friday’s game and are as healthy as they’ve been all season. He said he liked the way the offense played in the second half last week, in which the Hawks scored both of their touchdowns on runs by Tommy Butler and Aiden Cooper.

FND pick: Orangeville