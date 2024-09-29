Byron holds Oregon without a first down until running clock in 49-7 win

Byron's Brayden Knoll (1) powers his way into the end zone despite the efforts of Oregon's Keaton Salsbury (10), Lucas Cole (24), and Jakob Moser (33) on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. The Tigers remained undefeated with a 49-7 win over the Hawks. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – How decisive was Byron’s 49-7 Big Northern Conference win over Oregon on Friday?

The Hawks (2-3, 2-3) were not able to convert a first down until a running clock had started midway through the third quarter.

“They’re phenomenal,” Oregon coach Broc Kundert said. “It will tough for anyone in 3A to stop them.”

The only time top-ranked Byron (5-0, 4-0) was stopped all night was when an inadvertent whistle negated a touchdown by sophomore quarterback Andrew Talbert, whose ball-faking confused an official. It didn’t matter, as the Tigers could score on will.

Talbert caught the Oregon defense off guard with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Knoll for a 7-0 lead. It was his only pass of the game and sixth all season.

But, when you can run the ball like Byron, there isn’t much need to pass. Tiger offensive linemen didn’t necessarily open up big holes, but drove Oregon defenders several yards downfield, creating numerous second-and-1 or 2 situations.

“Considering who we were playing, I thought our defense played well,” Kundert said. “We limited their long runs.”

Other than a 41-yard romp by Knoll, no other play by Byron went over a dozen yards.

“Oregon has great players. We had to work for this one,” Byron coach Jeff Boyer said.

After defeating Byron three years ago as freshmen, hopes sprang up for a Hawk football program that has long played in the shadow of their rivals a few miles up highway 2. While Oregon remains on a path to respectability and second straight playoff berth after a decade of down years, Byron is at an unprecedented level for small school football in Illinois.

“You also have to remember we have some pretty good players that weren’t here then,” Boyer said.

Hard as it may be to fathom, but the Tigers might be better than last year’s record-setting state champs. And this is without star RB/LB Caden Considine, who has been out after hand surgery and a hamstring injury. He is expected back soon, maybe in time against unbeaten Dixon.

“We’ve got a lot of depth and kids that can fill on,” Boyer said.

Byron is well set at linebacker, with Brock Wagner recovering two fumbles and Dillon Shank supplying the hit of the game.

Shank drilled Oregon’s most physical back Logan Weems in a blow heard all over Everett Stine Field. Weems left groggy, but soon returned.

“Shank is a downhill linebacker,” Tiger defensive coordinator Sean Considine said. “A game like this is right down his alley.”

Filling in for Considine at fullback is freshman Kaden McGough. The 6-foot, 195-pounder led Byron with 95 yards rushing and had a pair of touchdowns.

Knoll also had three rushing scores to go with his TD catch. The final Tiger score came on an 80-yard kickoff return by Liam Connell.

Special teams shined all night with Ben Denton going 7-for-7 on extra points and Wagner recovering a well-placed Denton kickoff. Additionally, Byron did not have a penalty until late in the game, laying credence to their high degree of mental discipline and execution.

Oregon’s lone score came from Cooper Johnson on a 41-yard run. It was Johnson’s first action since being injured in week one.”

“Great to have Cooper back and that run was against their starters,” Kundert said. “We just need to cut out mental mistakes and things that hurt us.”

Byron had 239 yards on 36 rushes and Oregon 124 on 35 attempts. Next week, the Hawks host Stillman Valley in a crucial test for playoff viability for both teams.