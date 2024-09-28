Iowa recruit Burke Gautcher with three TDs in less than a half as Sycamore routs Ottawa

Sycamore's Aidan Wyzard gets behind the Ottawa secondary for a touchdown reception during their game Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore jumped all over Ottawa early to put the game away in the first half of a 63-0 win, becoming playoff-eligible.

This was the first game of the season for the Spartans they didn’t have to sweat out the outcome until the final minutes. All four of Sycamore’s previous games were decided by one score.

“It’s been a nerve-wracking four weeks against some really good teams,” Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said. “To come out of that 4-0 and to get here for homecoming, it was nice to breathe a little bit.”

The Spartans (5-0, 2-0 in the Interstate 8) scored five touchdowns in the first quarter.

After a big kickoff return to start the game set the Spartans up on the Ottawa 42-yard line, running back Kevin Lee stormed into the end zone from 27 yards out to put the Spartans on the board.

On the next possession, Carter York intercepted a pass and took it 30 yards back for the pick-six.

After forcing a punt from Ottawa (1-4, 0-2), Sycamore hit paydirt on the next play from scrimmage. Burke Gautcher tossed a 57-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Wyzzards that put the Spartans up 22-0 with 8:13 left in the first quarter.

“It’s really fun,” Gautcher said. “It shows that we’re doing things the right way. It’s really exciting for all of our guys.”

Ottawa fumbled two plays into the next drive and Gautcher scooped the ball up and took it into the end zone for a 29-0 Sycamore lead.

Gautcher didn’t play a full half, but still finished three for four passing with 99 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his defensive score.

In the final seconds of the first quarter, Dylan Hodges shoved his way across the goal line for the Spartans from three yards out to put the cap on a 36-point quarter for the Spartans.

Both Hodges and Lee scored again in the second quarter. Hodges scored on a 29-yard run and Lee hit the end zone from 37 yards out.

Hodges ran seven times for 77 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Lee ran three times for 81 yards and two scores in the half.

After the Spartans went up 29-0, the Pirates had their best drive of the game against the Sycamore starters. The Pirates reeled off a 10-play drive starting at their own 23-yard line. The Spartan defense stiffened as the Pirates crossed into Spartan territory. The Pirates were stonewalled on fourth and one at the Spartan 41-yard line and turned the ball over on downs.

“We had some uncharacteristic turnovers,” Ottawa coach Chad Gross said. “Those are some big momentum swings there early. That’s tough on guys when you get down that hole.”