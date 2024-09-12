Northwest Herald area preview capsules for Week 3 of the 2024 season

Huntley’s Gavin Havens runs the ball as he gets wrapped up Crystal Lake Central’s Tanner Bennett during a Week 1 victory. The Red Raiders travel to Jacobs on Friday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Huntley (2-0 overall, 2-0 FVC) at Jacobs (1-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Raiders: The Red Raiders beat McHenry 44-0 in Week 2, led by three rushing touchdowns each from Reichen Dvorak and Gavin Havens. … Huntley enters the week tied for first in the FVC with Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge. The Raiders have scored the most points (79) in the conference and have allowed only one TD on defense as part of a 35-7 win against Crystal Lake Central in Week 1. ... Huntley beat Jacobs 40-21 last season and has won the past two meetings between the schools.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs earned its first win of the season last week with a 28-21 win over Hampshire. … The Eagles got contributions from all four of their ball carriers. FB Caden DuMelle ran for a game-leading 127 yards and a TD, T.O. Boddie added a 90-yard kickoff return for a TD, and Mike Cannady and Matthew Scardina each added a touchdown. Cannady’s 54-yarder with 2:20 left sealed the win. He finished with 103 yards on the ground. … Scardina had a big game on defense at linebacker with seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Friday Night Drive pick: Huntley

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove ran away from Crystal Lake Central 45-14 in Week 2. The Trojans scored 29 points in the first quarter, getting touchdowns via passing, rushing, punt block return (Charlie Ciske block, Ostin Hansen return for TD) and interception return (Jason Ritter Jr.). … The Trojans’ defensive starters have yet to allow a touchdown through two weeks. … Its win against Central saw the return of FB-LB Logan Abrams, who missed Week 1 with an injury, and RB Holden Boone, who was competing in a CrossFit competition. Both had a TD, with Boone leading the backfield with 119 yards on eight carries. … QB Peyton Seaburg (2 for 4) had a 28-yard TD pass to Quintin Witt.

About the Warriors: McHenry struggled to keep up with Huntley in a 44-0 loss in Week 2. Through two weeks, the Warriors have been outscored 61-16 in losses to Hampshire and Huntley. … McHenry lost to C-G 42-19 last season and has dropped 11 straight conference games.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

Cary-Grove's Holden Boone breaks away for a touchdown against Crystal Lake Central on Friday in Cary. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire played tough against Jacobs and fell in a close contest 28-21 in Week 2. QB Ryan Prowicz had a strong game, completing 15 of 20 passes for 200 yards and a TD. WR Jordan Parish scored on a 35-yard reception and finished with five catches for 108 yards. … Hampshire was still without starting RB Cole Klawikowski, who also missed Week 1 with an injury. … RB Jacob Ostrowski scored on a 5-yard TD in the fourth quarter during the Week 2 loss. … DB Jaxon Currie had an INT and RB Arshawn Rupert scored a 5-yard rushing TD.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge had no trouble with Crystal Lake South in Week 2, scoring all seven of its touchdowns in the first half in a 49-0 victory. ... FB Jack Finn (163 yards) and QB Luke Vanderwiel (106 yards) each scored three rushing touchdowns. Prairie Ridge ran for 317 yards in the first half. … The Wolves defense, which allowed an FVC-low 11.6 points a game last season, have yet to allow any points through two games, outscoring their opponents 66-0. ... Prairie Ridge’s defense allowed only 20 total yards by halftime against South. Jace Kranig and Andrew Koeppen each had sacks.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Gators: South struggled offensively for the second week in a row with a 49-0 loss to crosstown rival Prairie Ridge. Through two weeks, the Gators have been outscored 69-14. South fell to Burlington Central 35-21 in last season’s meeting … In a Week 2 loss to Prairie Ridge, RB Logan Miller was a yard short of the century mark with 99 yards on 15 carries.

About the Rockets: Central, which has missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons at 4-5, earned a critical victory in Week 2, defeating Dundee-Crown 24-22 on a David McCoy 37-yard field goal with three seconds remaining. … QB Jackson Alcorn helped lead the Rockets on the game-winning drive and finished 9-of-18 passing for 139 yards. LJ Kerr had 74 receiving yards and two touchdowns and Christian Livingston tallied 65 receiving yards.

FND pick: Burlington Central

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: D-C fell in a heartbreaker to Burlington Central 24-22 in Week 2, losing on a last-second field goal. … QB Hayden DeMarsh scored on a quarterback keeper and completed a 2-point conversion to take a 22-21 lead with 53 seconds remaining. He went 11-of-16 passing for 194 yards, throwing touchdown passes of 12 and 20 yards, to account for all three of D-C’s scores. … Terrion Spencer had a big game with eight catches for 129 yards and a score. Anthony Jobe also caught a touchdown.

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central couldn’t get anything going on offense against Cary-Grove’s defensive starters, scoring both of its touchdowns against backups in a 45-14 loss in Week 2. … QB Aidan Niederkorn finished 22-of-36 passing for 179 yards, one TD and an interception while getting a rushing touchdown. … Jackson Mason (40 receiving yards) caught a 2-yard touchdown, Carter Kelley had 51 yards on six grabs and Ben Kolodziej added 29 yards receiving. … Central’s defense has allowed 80 points through two weeks.

FND pick: Dundee-Crown

KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Skyhawks: Debuting its new turf field, Johnsburg fell to Mundelein 21-14 in Week 2. … WR Ryan Franze hauled in 12 catches for 113 yards and a TD. QB Carter Block finished 17-of-30 passing for 213 yards and two scores. ... RB Brett Centnarowicz did most of his damage on the ground, with 79 receiving yards and a score.

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton lost to Quincy Notre Dame in Week 2 to fall to 1-1 on the season. The Rockets managed only a late touchdown in the loss, with Hunter Carley scoring on a 3-yard run. … R-B dominated last season’s matchup with the Skyhawks, winning 48-0.

FND pick: Johnsburg

Johnsburg's Duke Mays tries to regain possession of the football against Richmond-Burton during the 2023 season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Marengo lost to Peotone 42-13 in Week 2 and trailed 28-7 at halftime. QB David Lopez threw a 4-yard TD pass to Hunter Muench in the second quarter that cut Peotone’s lead to 14-7, but the Devils went on to score the next 21 points. … Lopez was 15-of-24 passing for 99 yards and added a rushing score. Deacan Grandinetti had a team-high 83 rushing yards and a 39-yard TD, and Gavin Baros added 32 rushing yards. … Marengo and Woodstock North last met on Oct. 18, 2019 – a 28-21 win for the Indians.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North, which has already matched last year’s win total, has amassed almost 1,000 rushing yards through two weeks. Last week in a 63-7 win against Chicago Prosser, the Thunder flirted with 500 yards on the ground. … QB Parker Halihan had three touchdowns to lead North, Max Dennison added two and Jaden Pena, Mike Pinter and Sean Mitchell each scored one. ... The Thunder scored their final TD on a Braeden Berner punt return. Pena had an interception and recovered an onside kick.

FND pick: Woodstock North

Harvard (2-0, 0-0) at Woodstock (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Harvard defeated Reed-Custer 21-14 to improve to 2-0. The Hornets entered the season on a 20-game losing streak. QB Adam Cooke had another big game, scoring three rushing touchdowns. His final TD was a 43-yard touchdown on fourth down to seal the victory. … Harvard’s two wins are the program’s most since 2019 (4-5). The team’s last conference win was in 2021. ... Woodstock and Harvard didn’t play each other last year.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock picked up its first win of the season with a 29-7 victory against Rensselaer Central (Ind.). Stewart Reuter ran for 109 yards and a score, and Landon Stoltz had 77 rushing yards and a TD. … DL Tim Hunt had a huge defensive game with 14 tackles and a sack. … QB Caden Thompson completed 5 of 8 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns – throwing TD passes to Matthew Cress (two catches, 79 yards) and Logan Wisner (15 yards).

FND pick: Harvard

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

Bishop McNamara (1-1, 0-0) at Marian Central (0-2, 0-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Fighting Irish: Bishop McNamara fell to Herscher 20-13 in Week 2 after shutting out Lawrenceville 21-0 in its opener. Marian Central dominated last year’s meeting between the teams 40-0. … QB Gavin Antons threw for 113 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against Herscher. He led the Fighting Irish with 58 rushing yards. WR Julius May added 36 yards receiving and a TD.

About the Hurricanes: The Hurricanes dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 35-7 loss to DePaul College Prep in Week 2. Marian only trailed 7-0 at the half. … Picasso Ruiz threw for 170 yards in the loss. … Marian coach Liam Kirwan and Bishop McNamara coach Bob Kelly were college teammates at Loras College.

FND pick: Bishop McNamara

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Alden-Hebron (1-1, 1-1) at Rockford Christian Life co-op (1-1, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron lost to Milledgeville 70-20 in Week 2 after a 36-22 win against Orangeville in its opener. … Against Milledgeville, Fabian Carreno scored in the first half on a 37-yard pass from JP Stewart. Wyatt Armbrust scored on a 42-yard screen pass in the third quarter from Stewart, and Armbrust added a 22-yard TD run in the fourth. … Alden-Hebron won 32-14 in last year’s season opener against Rockford Christian co-op.

About Rockford Christian Life co-op: Rockford Christian co-op, which combines with Keith Country Day and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, earned a 28-24 win over Ashton-Franklin Center last week. It opened the season with a 6-0 loss to Hiawatha in overtime. RB Louie Bageanis leads the team with 237 rushing yards on 26 carries.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron