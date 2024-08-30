Leo football vs. Genoa-Kingston score, news, how to watch, live coverage

Leo faces Genoa-Kingston to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Len Eisele will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Leo vs. Genoa-Kingston kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Genoa-Kingston High School

About the Cogs: For the first time in seven years, the Cogs have a nonconference, regular-season game instead of a closed loop in the Big Northern Conference. The last one was Oct. 13, 2017, a 21-7 win against Richmond-Burton. The game against Leo came about because Rockford Christian decided to play a limited eight-man schedule this year because of a low number of players. The Cogs had to scramble to find a Week 1 opponent, and the Lions were able to make the trip to Genoa. Coach Cam Davekos said the Cogs have some things to button up, but the two weeks since the start of fall practice have been full of the players going hard. He said there’s a positive mindset heading into Week 1. Nathan Kleba is back for his third year starting at quarterback and Hayden Hodgson is a large target for him. But being a wing-T offense that historically runs the ball, seniors Tyler Atterberry, Nolan Klein and Peyton Meyer will run the ball a lot. G-K was 4-5 last year, snapping a streak of qualifying for seven straight postseasons.

About the Lions: They last made the playoffs in 2013, going 10-3. But they haven’t won more than three games in a season since 2018. Last year was their first under coach Marques Stevenson, with the team going 1-8 in the CCL/ESCC Red. They allowed more than 38 points in each of their eight losses, never scoring more than 14 in those defeats. The team returns all-conference players in lineman Nicholas Armour, receiver Neil Anderson and running back Jacon Logan. Derrick Davis III will take over at quarterback.

The Leo vs. Genoa-Kingston game is available on the NFHS Network

