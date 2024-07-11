2024 IHSA football schedules released: Sauk Valley’s top games to watch, week by week

The IHSA just released its statewide football schedule for the 2024 season. Here are some top games to watch in the Sauk Valley coverage area.

Week 1: Oregon at North Boone, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30

The Big Northern Conference matchup between two playoff qualifiers came down to the wire to open last season as Oregon won 6-0 at home in double overtime. The Hawks reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014 last season.

Week 2: Fulton at Lena-Winslow, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6

After opening the season against Forreston, the Fulton Steamers face another playoff qualifier from last season and NUIC foe in defending conference champion Le-Win, which won 32-8 last season en route to a runner-up finish at state in Class 1A.

Week 3: Newman Central Catholic at Erie-Prophetstown, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13

Newman won the Three Rivers Conference crossover between two Sauk Valley area teams 20-7 on the road last season. The Comets have qualified for the playoffs three straight years and finished 7-3 last season.

Week 4: Morrison at Durand-Pecatonica, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20

This could be a good test for Morrison in a matchup of two teams that both finished second in their conference last season; Morrison went 9-2 while Du-Pec went 9-3. The Mustangs reached the second round of the Class 1A playoffs and Du-Pec went to the 3A quarterfinals where it lost to eventual state champion Byron.

Morrison’s Brady Anderson (4) runs around the Orion defense during a game last season at the Bud Cole Field at Morrison High School. (Steve Siefken/Shaw Media)

Week 5: Newman Central Catholic vs. Rockridge, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27

The Comets came through late to edge the state-ranked Rockets 12-7 on the road to open the season last year. Rockridge won the Three Rivers Rock last season and finished 9-2 after reaching the second round of the 2A playoffs.

Week 6: Milledgeville vs. Polo, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4

Last year, Milledgeville beat Polo 58-22 on the road in a Sauk Valley area regular season matchup of two teams in the 8-Man North 2 Conference. Polo avenged the loss in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs last year, however, winning 35-23 in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio in the next round.

Week 7: Sterling at Quincy, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11

The Golden Warriors face the defending Western Big 6 Conference champions after hosting Geneseo during a key stretch to end the regular season. Sterling, which went 4-2 to place second in the Big 6 last year behind 6-0 Quincy, follows the matchup by hosting Rock Island before finishing at Moline. Last year’s game against Quincy was a hard-fought, 35-33 loss as Sterling’s attempt at a two-point conversion failed in the final minutes.

Week 8: Dixon vs. Byron, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

The Dixon Dukes host the Big Northern Conference foe and defending state champions in Class 3A in the second-to-last game of the regular season. Byron went 14-0 last year and beat Dixon 49-6. Dixon went 9-2 last season and reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Dukes have reached the playoffs three straight years.

Week 9: Sterling at Moline, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Sterling hits the road to Western Big 6 Conference foe Moline to close the regular season in a matchup that has been key in order to have a shot to top the Big 6 standings in recent years. Sterling won 22-17 last season and Moline handed the Golden Warriors their only Big 6 loss the previous season to finish undefeated in conference play. Sterling was 5-6, 4-2 last season and Moline was 4-5, 2-4.