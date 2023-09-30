High school football: Week 6 results, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Huntley 54, Crystal Lake 43: The Red Raiders prevailed despite a school-record 546 passing yards from Gators quarterback Caden Casimino. Huntley RB Haiden Janke scored three touchdowns in the Fox Valley Conference victory as the Raiders improved to 5-1.

Chicago Hope 28, Marian Central 26: Marian quarterback Cale McThenia ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 284 yards and a score, but the Hurricanes came up short in their Chicagoland Christian Conference game against the Eagles, dropping Marian to 3-3.

Jacobs 28, Burlington Central 7: Joey Scrivani and Caden DuMelle each ran for more than 100 yards as the Golden Eagles earned their third win of the season and kept their playoff chances alive by beating the Rockets.

Crystal Lake Central 42, McHenry 0: The Tigers extended their run of scoreless quarters to 10 and its FVC winning streak to four games with a win against the Warriors. Central QB Jason Penza had 250 passing yards and five touchdowns at halftime.

Cary-Grove 41, Hampshire 21: The Trojans became playoff eligible, scoring 34 unanswered points in their FVC win against the Whip-Purs. Andrew Prio had a punt return touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

Prairie Ridge 50, Dundee-Crown 8: The Wolves coasted to an FVC win over the Chargers to stay undefeated.

Woodstock 17, La Salle-Peru 14: The Blue Streaks put it all together to break through with their first win of the season. Max Miller led Woodstock with 140 yards on 27 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Morris 35, Richmond-Burton 7: Morris QB Carter Button threw four touchdowns and Jacob Swartz ran for 153 yards and a score as Morris handed the Rockets their first regular-season loss since 2018.

Ottawa 28, Woodstock North 27: Woodstock North QB Landan Creighton was sacked on a potential game-winning two-point conversion try, and the Pirates escaped with the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White win.

Plano 19, Johnsburg 0: The Skyhawks were shut out as Waleed Johnson ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns for the Reapers in the KRC/I-8 Blue game.

Rochelle 47, Marengo 0: The Hubs rolled up almost 500 yards of offense and earned the shutout against a banged-up Indians team in the KRC/I-8 Blue game.

Sandwich 27, Harvard 0: The Hornets lost to the Indians in their KRC/I-8 Blue game.