Antioch gets its revenge with convincing win over Wauconda

WAUCONDA – Antioch coach Brian Glashagel was dancing after Friday’s game against Wauconda. You can’t blame him as there was a lot to celebrate. The Sequoits remained undefeated after dominating in all three phases of the game for a 33-12 victory.

A week ago, running back Nicholas Day said he wouldn’t allow the Bulldogs to win, after they defeated Antioch the past two years. Day held true to his word, leading Antioch with three touchdowns and 196 yards rushing.

“I told you I am not going to lose,” Day said. “I don’t want to lose. ... We came out here and made it happen. It feels so good. I couldn’t be happier with our O-line. They were amazing.”

Last year’s game ended with Antioch missing a game-winning field goal. The Sequoits made sure the game wasn’t that close this time around, jumping out to a big lead.

Antioch (6-0, 4-0 Northern Lake County Conference) had a 26-0 lead before Wauconda could earn a first down. Martin Cohen started the assault on the second play from scrimmage, finding an open lane on the outside and taking it 66 yards for a touchdown.

“I saw the linebacker come out when he snapped the ball, and I saw him come down,” Cohen said. “I said alright, I’m going to try and fake it and get outside. I bit in and he came rushing down. So, I took it out, and out ran them. ... I had to show them some speed.”

Cohen finished with 121 yards rushing and a pair of interceptions.

Wauconda (4-2, 3-1) went three-and-out on its first drive. The punter couldn’t get a clean handle on the punt, and was tackled for a loss, resulting in good field position. James Sheehan would later punch the ball in for a 1-yard score.

On Wauconda’s second drive, they lost leading rusher Connor Vanselow for at least the game, along with the ball, as he fumbled it away. Day capitalized with a 38-yard touchdown run on fourth down. Wauconda had its entire defense positioned near the line of scrimmage, and when the offensive line made a hole, there was nothing but daylight in front of him.

The defense came up big, limiting the run game and forcing Wauconda to pass. Christopher Cook and Roderick Rathmann each had sacks.

Cole Porten, who led the Bulldogs with 99 yards rushing, and Jackson Rudolph each scored for Wauconda in the second half.

Wauconda will look to bounce back against Lakes next week, while Antioch plays Grant.

“It’s a big win for us and we will enjoy it for 24 hours,” Glashagel said. “(Grant is) a 7A playoff team. They are a completely different animal than what we played tonight.”

