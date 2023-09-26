Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2023 season is here.

After 3,780 people voted, tallying 6,478 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Of note: This week, we have 23 players on the team. There was a tie in voting for our third spot at defensive back.

Team of the Week MVP: Gino Ferrari, Quarterback, St. Bede

Team of the Week: Week 5, 2023

Quarterback

Gino Ferrari, St. Bede

Ran for touchdowns of 33, 13 yards, threw for 60-yard TD in 42-8 win over Westmont

Jason Penza, Crystal Lake Central

16 of 26 passing, 406 yards, 4 TDs, and 1 rushing TD in 34-0 win over Crystal Lake South.

Brady Ruestman, Fieldcrest

13-23-0, 224 yards, 2 TDs in 29-28 loss to Heyworth

Running Back

Andrew Prio, Cary-Grove

95-yard KOR, 4 carries 59 yards, had 38-yard rush and 38-yard reception in 21-20 loss to Prairie Ridge

Caden DuMelle, Jacobs

13 carries, 252 yards, 4 TDs in 55-26 win over Dundee-Crown.

Landon Whelchel, Amboy

148 rushing yards, 3 rush TDs on 13 carries

Receiver

George Dimopoulos, Crystal Lake Central

10 catches, 219 yards, 3 TDs in 34-0 win over Crystal Lake South

George Asay, Montini

7 catches, 157 yards, 65-yard TD

Kyan Berry-Johnson, Bolingbrook

14 catches, 241 yards, 2 TDs in 38-28 loss to Lincoln-Way West

Offensive Line

Brogan Kjellesvik, Morris

6-3, 257-pound freshman led way for Morris’ 424 yards from scrimmage against La Salle-Peru

John Fallaw, Prairie Ridge

Helped Wolves enjoy a huge possession advantage holding the ball 34:33 of their 21-20 win over Cary-Grove.

Defensive Line

Jack Trautmann, York

7 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 hurry

Ben Kolodziej, Crystal Lake Central

2 sacks and 3 QB pressures in 34-0 win over Crystal Lake South.

Tristan Countryman, Sycamore

Drew double teams all night, freeing up the linebackers to make tackles and keep pressure on Rochelle in a 21-6 win.

Devin Tanton-DeJesus, Rock Falls

4 sacks, 2 TFLs in Rock Falls’ first win since Week 1 of the 2021 season

Linebacker

Connor Scott, Bureau Valley

9 tackles, Bureau Valley defense only allowed Mendota 36 yards rushing

Trevor Rapp, Burlington Central

7 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 pressure in 17-7 win over McHenry.

Cole Ostendorf, York

7 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 hurry

Diego Garcia, Sycamore

Had a strip-sack and an interception for the Spartans in a 21-6 win against Rochelle.

Defensive Back

Jack LoConte, Andrew

100-yard interception return for TD in 49-7 loss to Lincoln-Way East

Ryan Stiglic, Lincoln-Way West

Made a key interception in the fourth quarter of a 38-28 win over Bolingbrook

Tie:

Carter York, Sycamore

Had an interception in the third quarter to end a Rochelle scoring threat and preserve the shutout at the time in a 21-6 win. Also had a highlight-reel catch in double coverage, catching the ball after a bobble for a touchdown as he fell to the ground.

Sam Mateski, Morris

Senior recorded one interception and nearly added another in shutout win over L-P