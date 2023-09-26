Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2023 season is here.
After 3,780 people voted, tallying 6,478 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Of note: This week, we have 23 players on the team. There was a tie in voting for our third spot at defensive back.
Team of the Week MVP: Gino Ferrari, Quarterback, St. Bede
Team of the Week: Week 5, 2023
Quarterback
Gino Ferrari, St. Bede
Ran for touchdowns of 33, 13 yards, threw for 60-yard TD in 42-8 win over Westmont
Jason Penza, Crystal Lake Central
16 of 26 passing, 406 yards, 4 TDs, and 1 rushing TD in 34-0 win over Crystal Lake South.
Brady Ruestman, Fieldcrest
13-23-0, 224 yards, 2 TDs in 29-28 loss to Heyworth
Running Back
Andrew Prio, Cary-Grove
95-yard KOR, 4 carries 59 yards, had 38-yard rush and 38-yard reception in 21-20 loss to Prairie Ridge
Caden DuMelle, Jacobs
13 carries, 252 yards, 4 TDs in 55-26 win over Dundee-Crown.
Landon Whelchel, Amboy
148 rushing yards, 3 rush TDs on 13 carries
Receiver
George Dimopoulos, Crystal Lake Central
10 catches, 219 yards, 3 TDs in 34-0 win over Crystal Lake South
George Asay, Montini
7 catches, 157 yards, 65-yard TD
Kyan Berry-Johnson, Bolingbrook
14 catches, 241 yards, 2 TDs in 38-28 loss to Lincoln-Way West
Offensive Line
Brogan Kjellesvik, Morris
6-3, 257-pound freshman led way for Morris’ 424 yards from scrimmage against La Salle-Peru
John Fallaw, Prairie Ridge
Helped Wolves enjoy a huge possession advantage holding the ball 34:33 of their 21-20 win over Cary-Grove.
Defensive Line
Jack Trautmann, York
7 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 hurry
Ben Kolodziej, Crystal Lake Central
2 sacks and 3 QB pressures in 34-0 win over Crystal Lake South.
Tristan Countryman, Sycamore
Drew double teams all night, freeing up the linebackers to make tackles and keep pressure on Rochelle in a 21-6 win.
Devin Tanton-DeJesus, Rock Falls
4 sacks, 2 TFLs in Rock Falls’ first win since Week 1 of the 2021 season
Linebacker
Connor Scott, Bureau Valley
9 tackles, Bureau Valley defense only allowed Mendota 36 yards rushing
Trevor Rapp, Burlington Central
7 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 pressure in 17-7 win over McHenry.
Cole Ostendorf, York
7 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 hurry
Diego Garcia, Sycamore
Had a strip-sack and an interception for the Spartans in a 21-6 win against Rochelle.
Defensive Back
Jack LoConte, Andrew
100-yard interception return for TD in 49-7 loss to Lincoln-Way East
Ryan Stiglic, Lincoln-Way West
Made a key interception in the fourth quarter of a 38-28 win over Bolingbrook
Tie:
Carter York, Sycamore
Had an interception in the third quarter to end a Rochelle scoring threat and preserve the shutout at the time in a 21-6 win. Also had a highlight-reel catch in double coverage, catching the ball after a bobble for a touchdown as he fell to the ground.
Sam Mateski, Morris
Senior recorded one interception and nearly added another in shutout win over L-P