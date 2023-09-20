Daily Chronicle Week 5 football preview capsules

DUPAGE VALLEY CONFERENCE

Naperville North (2-2, 0-1) at DeKalb (2-2, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Huskies were 38-21 winners in Naperville last year.

About the Barbs: The Barbs rolled past Metea Valley 48-23 to open DVC play. Xavier Dandridge had a pair of touchdowns: a 99-yard kickoff return and a 12-yard sweep. Talen Tate posted a 100-yard game and has averaged 6.2 yards per carry this year, scoring five times. Sophomore quarterback Cole Latimer has completed 57% of his passes for 781 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. His favorite target has been sophomore Davon Grant, who has hauled in 18 passes for 402 yards and five scores. Grant also has three interceptions – not to mention an offer from Illinois he secured late last week.

About the Huskies: They hung tough with Neuqua Valley in their DVC opener, but Jacob Bell tossed three interceptions in the 17-7 loss. For the Huskies, Luke Williams had a 46-yard touchdown reception and grabbed two interceptions of his own. He finished the day with 10 catches for 120 yards. Bell’s interceptions were his first of the year. He averages 141 passing yards a game, has thrown five touchdowns and completed 58% of his passes this year. Cole Arl has run for 550 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Bell has also scrambled for three touchdowns.

Friday Night Drive pick: Naperville North

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8

Crossover

Rochelle (3-1) at Sycamore (4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Sycamore won 34-0 in Rochelle last year.

About the Hubs: Rochelle has lost once this year, 27-26 to Morton (4-0) in Week 2. The Hubs have cruised in their other three games, including last week’s 49-6 win at Harvard. Junior Grant Gensler has handled most of the rushing this year, but junior quarterback Carson Lewis has completed almost 60% of his passes, spreading the ball around to Gensler and a trio of receivers. The Hubs also have interceptions from five different players.

About the Spartans: The Spartans did last week what they’ve done all year, cruise past an opponent with a 48-0 win against Ottawa. Sycamore has outscored its opponents 160-13 this year. They scored in all three phases against the Pirates, with Kyle Prebil returning an interception for a touchdown and Tyler Curtis returning a punt for a score. Burke Gautcher tossed a touchdown to Teague Hallahan while three different Spartans scored a touchdown rushing.

FND pick: Sycamore

White Division

Ottawa (2-2, 0-1) at Kaneland (2-2, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Kaneland won 41-14 in Ottawa last year.

About the Knights: Kaneland picked up an emphatic 42-0 win at Woodstock, rebounding from a 43-33 loss to Morris the week before. Both Kaneland losses have been at home this year, losing to Morris in Week 3 and 33-27 to Washington in Week 1, and in both games the Knights led in the fourth quarter. First-year coach Michael Thorgesen said the Knights are hoping for a strong performance and their first home win of the season.

About the Pirates: The 48-0 loss to Sycamore last week was the first time Ottawa has been shut out since a 34-0 loss to Plano in Week 9 of the 2021 season. Colby Mortensen had a hard time getting the Ottawa offense going, completing 11-of-21 passes for 84 yards and an interception. Hayden Swett, Packston Miller and Archer Cechowicz had three catches each. Ottawa has scored 79 points in its two wins and 20 in its two losses.

FND pick: Kaneland

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Genoa-Kingston (2-2, 2-2) at Winnebago (1-3, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Cogs won 35-20 last year.

About the Cogs: For the fourth time in five games this year, the Cogs will be on the road. They lost 30-0 at Dixon last week as the Dukes stayed undefeated. The Dukes were able to stuff the G-K ground game – 27 of the 37 rushes by the Cogs went for 3 yards or less and 10 were negative. Nathan Kleba hit Hayen Hodgson for a 34-yard bomb, the longest play of the night.

About the Indians: They’ve been struggling on offense two straight weeks, losing 55-6 to North Boone and 27-6 to Oregon. This was after putting up 78 points in their first two games, including a 55-34 win in their lone victory against Rockford Christian. They’ve given up at least 27 points in every game this year, while the Cogs have scored more than 20 only once, a 44-8 win against Rockford Christian.

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL

Hiawatha (2-2) at Milledgeville (4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First eight-man matchup.

About the Hawks: Hiawatha has rolled in its last two games, including last week’s 46-6 win against Rockford Christian Life. After scoring 36 points total the first two weeks, they’ve scored 94 the last two games while giving up only six. Lucas Norvell has been pacing the offense at running back, while Braeden Ross has been a force on the defensive line after missing the first two games.

About the Missiles: The Missiles built a 50-0 halftime lead and held off Orangeville for a 50-24 win. Micah Toms-Smith had almost 100 yards of total offense in limited time, while Karter Livengood anchored the defense as he has all year. Milledgeville has put up at least 48 points every week and at least 50 in its last three games.

FND pick: Milledgeville