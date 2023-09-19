Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2023 season is here.

Team of the Week MVP: Micah McNair, Linebacker, Joliet West

Team of the Week: Week 4, 2023

Quarterback

Jaden Rodriguez, Ridgewood

9-15-0, 246 yards, 3 TDs in 42-27 win over St. Bede

Jack Elliott, Mount Carmel

18-20 for 287 yards, 2 TD passes in win against St. Rita

Sean Winton, York

13/16 203 Yards 3 TD’s

Running Back

Andrew Prio, Cary-Grove

8 carries for 130 yards and 2 TDs in 27-14 win over Jacobs

Matt Crider, Wheaton Warrenville South

17 Carries for 116 Yards, 3 TDs, 2 receptions 18 yds in win against Glenbard North

Luke Basiorka, Sandburg

Sophomore had 31 carries for 166 yards in Sandburg’s close win vs. Lockport

Receiver

Santino Florio, Montini

4 catches, 130 yards and 2 TDs

Luke Mailander, York

5 Rec 142 Yds 2 TD’s

Xavier Dandridge, DeKalb

Not only ran for a TD on a sweep, returned a kick 99 yards for a touchdown against Metea Valley

Offensive Line

Payne Miller, Princeton

Led Princeton O Line which led for 400 yards rushing, 6 TDs in 42-0 win at Orion. He also took part in shutout.

Jake Buckley, Kaneland

The Knights ran for 294 yards in a 42-0 win against Woodstock, with Buckley leading the way on a lot of those runs.

Defensive Line

Kyle Jarecki, Cary-Grove

Had two sacks in Trojans’ 27-14 win over Jacobs to move to 4-0.

Bennett Williams, Princeton

Senior led the Tigers defensive line and recorded a quarterback sack in Week 4 win

Nolan Glynn, L-P

5 tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 2 TFLs, 1/2 sack in 20-15 win over Plano

Andy Burburija, Crystal Lake South

8 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR in 38-28 win over Hampshire

Linebacker

Micah McNair, Joliet West

3 INTs, including game-winning 80-yard INT return for TD in 17-10 win over Plainfield North

Connor Anderson, Cary-Grove

4 tackles, 8 assists in 27-14 win over Jacobs

Axel Boecker, Wheaton Warrenville South

12 tackles. 1 Interception and 1 fumble recovery for a 48 yd TD.

Nick Irons, Montini

13 tackles, 6 for loss, 3 sacks

Defensive Back

Preston Walsh, Cary-Grove

Returned interception 35 yards for TD late in third quarter in 27-14 win over Jacobs.

Cade Horvath, Joliet West

Secured a key fourth-quarter interception in Joliet West’s Week 4 victory over Plainfield North

Ben Rafferty, Lincoln-Way Central

Cornerback recorded a pick-six in 28-21 loss to rival Lincoln-Way West