Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 4 of the 2023 season is here.
After 4,125 people voted, tallying 7,082 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Micah McNair, Linebacker, Joliet West
Team of the Week: Week 4, 2023
Quarterback
Jaden Rodriguez, Ridgewood
9-15-0, 246 yards, 3 TDs in 42-27 win over St. Bede
Jack Elliott, Mount Carmel
18-20 for 287 yards, 2 TD passes in win against St. Rita
Sean Winton, York
13/16 203 Yards 3 TD’s
Running Back
Andrew Prio, Cary-Grove
8 carries for 130 yards and 2 TDs in 27-14 win over Jacobs
Matt Crider, Wheaton Warrenville South
17 Carries for 116 Yards, 3 TDs, 2 receptions 18 yds in win against Glenbard North
Luke Basiorka, Sandburg
Sophomore had 31 carries for 166 yards in Sandburg’s close win vs. Lockport
Receiver
Santino Florio, Montini
4 catches, 130 yards and 2 TDs
Luke Mailander, York
5 Rec 142 Yds 2 TD’s
Xavier Dandridge, DeKalb
Not only ran for a TD on a sweep, returned a kick 99 yards for a touchdown against Metea Valley
Offensive Line
Payne Miller, Princeton
Led Princeton O Line which led for 400 yards rushing, 6 TDs in 42-0 win at Orion. He also took part in shutout.
Jake Buckley, Kaneland
The Knights ran for 294 yards in a 42-0 win against Woodstock, with Buckley leading the way on a lot of those runs.
Defensive Line
Kyle Jarecki, Cary-Grove
Had two sacks in Trojans’ 27-14 win over Jacobs to move to 4-0.
Bennett Williams, Princeton
Senior led the Tigers defensive line and recorded a quarterback sack in Week 4 win
Nolan Glynn, L-P
5 tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 2 TFLs, 1/2 sack in 20-15 win over Plano
Andy Burburija, Crystal Lake South
8 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR in 38-28 win over Hampshire
Linebacker
Micah McNair, Joliet West
3 INTs, including game-winning 80-yard INT return for TD in 17-10 win over Plainfield North
Connor Anderson, Cary-Grove
4 tackles, 8 assists in 27-14 win over Jacobs
Axel Boecker, Wheaton Warrenville South
12 tackles. 1 Interception and 1 fumble recovery for a 48 yd TD.
Nick Irons, Montini
13 tackles, 6 for loss, 3 sacks
Defensive Back
Preston Walsh, Cary-Grove
Returned interception 35 yards for TD late in third quarter in 27-14 win over Jacobs.
Cade Horvath, Joliet West
Secured a key fourth-quarter interception in Joliet West’s Week 4 victory over Plainfield North
Ben Rafferty, Lincoln-Way Central
Cornerback recorded a pick-six in 28-21 loss to rival Lincoln-Way West