Crystal Lake South defeats Hampshire in FVC football: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday. Sept. 15

Crystal Lake South 38, Hampshire 28: Crystal Lake South running back Jake Christensen ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns as the Gators beat Hampshire in FVC action.

South quarterback Caden Casimino completed 18-of-27 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for two scores as South moved to 2-2, 2-2 in the FVC.

Hampshire (1-3, 1-3) took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter when quarterback Luke Lacke connected with running back Cole Klawikowski ona 48-yard touchdown.

South came back with 24 consecutive points to take a 31-14 lead. AJ Demirov caught six passes for 91 yards. Colton Hess had five receptions for 83 yards.

Gators defensive lineman Andy Burburija finished with eight tackles, three of which went for losses and one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Klawikowski carried 20 times for 103 yards and one touchdown. Lacke was 15-of-32 passing for 269 yards.

Rochelle 49, Harvard 6: At Harvard, the Hubs (3-1, 2-0) defeated the Hornets (0-4, 0-2) in their KRC/I-8 Blue Division game.

Kaneland 42, Woodstock 7: At Woodstock, the Knights (2-2, 1-1) beat the Blue Streaks (0-4, 0-2) in their KRC/I-8 White Division game.

Alden-Hebron 53, Galva 6: At Galva, Wyatt Armbrust ran for four touchdowns and Ben Vole threw for two more as the Giants (2-2) beat the Wildcats (0-4) in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association game.

Jason Weber, Fabian Carreno and JP Stewart all scored a touchdown for the Giants. Logan Crowell had three sacks.