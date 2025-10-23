Enjoy ‘Spirits with the Spirits’ along Joliet’s Route 66

Spirit with the Spirits in downtown Joliet (Heritage Corridor)

This Friday, from 5-9pm, head to Downtown Joliet for Spirits with the Spirits - where the supernatural meets the social.

This special pop-up event, taking place at more than 15 participating downtown Joliet businesses, will feature entertainment including tarot card readings, aura interpretations, live music, and a costume contest.

Themed food and drink specials will be available at participating restaurants and bars. Looking for some immersive fun? Join the Slimer hunt with the South Shore Ghostbusters.

Costumes are encouraged, must be 21+ to enjoy drink specials. This event is free to attend, with activities being pay as you go.

Here’s a look at the participating businesses:

Audiophil’s Records

76 N. Chicago St.

WE’RE OPEN — ENTER IF YOU DARE!

Black Cat Curiosities

118 N. Ottawa St.

ENTERTAINMENT: LEARN ABOUT LOCAL GHOST STORIES FROM WRITEON JOLIET

C&C Vision Gallery

179 N. Chicago

Chicago Street Pub

75 N. Chicago St.

FOOD & DRINK: BLOOD ORANGE SANGRIA, WITCHES BREW LEMONADE,NIGHTMARE ON CHICAGO STREET, SHIMMERING PURPLE COCKTAIL FRANKENBURGERS AND TOXIC WASTE MAC & CHEESE

ENTERTAINMENT: ZZ JALAPENO AS ZZ TOP AND RYAN HEGARTY AS JOHN PRINE

Cut 158 Chophouse

110 N. Chicago St.

FOOD & DRINK: POISON APPLE

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum

9 W. Cass St.

Internode Greenery and Home

81 N. Chicago St.

ENTERTAINMENT: TAROT CARD READING 5:30-7:30PM

SALES: CARNIVOROUS TERRARIUMS AND HALLOWEEN PLANTERS FOR SALE

Jitters Coffee House

178 N. Chicago St.

FOOD & DRINK: SPECIALTY DRINK, FOOD & DESSERT

Juliet’s Tavern

205 N. Chicago St.

FOOD & DRINK: BEETLE GIN & JUICE

Mousa Greek Tavern

158 N. Chicago St.

FOOD & DRINK: BLACK MAGIC MARTINI

Nail Inn Academy

160 N. Chicago St.

ENTERTAINMENT: TAROT & ORACLE DECK READINGS

SALES: POP-UP MARKET: CRYSTAL, GEMSTONES & SPIRITUAL JEWELRY; CANDLES, ESSENTIAL OILS & INCENSE; ENERGY HEALING TOOLS; ARTWORK, BOOKS & JOURNALS; HERBAL TEAS; WELLNESS PRODUCTS

Richardson’s

81 N. Chicago St.

FOOD & DRINK: PUMPKIN CINNAMON ROLLS, WINGS, MINI BURGERS, LOADED FRIES DRINKS: WITCHES BREW & MORGUE-A-RITA

ENTERTAINMENT: LIVE BAND 7-9 P.M. THE J3EXPERIENCE (R&B/CLASSIC ROCK)

Prison City Vintage

72 N. Chicago St.

CREEP IT REAL — WE’LL BE OPEN!

The Blue Taco

79 N. Chicago St.

ENTERTAINMENT: TAROT CARD READINGS

FOOD & DRINK: BOOBERRY & ROSEMARY’S BABY MARGARITA (BLUEBERRY AND INFUSED ROSEMARY MARGARITA) POISON APPLE MARGARITA BLOOD ORANGE & GHOST PEPPER TACO (GHOST PEPPER, HABANERO AND BLOOD ORANGE GLAZED CHICKEN TACO) STAKE IN THE HEART (STEAK TACO)

The Forge/Icon Room

22 W. Cass St.

ENTERTAINMENT: CHRIS WEBBY, JAHREN BENTON, WHITNEY PEYTON

Whether you’re looking to connect with the other side or just enjoy a night out with friends, Spirits with the Spirits promises a hauntingly good time.

For more information, visit: jolietccp.com/spirits/