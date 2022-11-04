Experience Taco Trail along Joliet’s Route 66

Looking for a new culinary adventure on The First Hundred Miles of Route 66? The Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Joliet City Center Partnership have launched the Joliet Taco Trail, a passport check-in program that challenges users to visit eight local taquerias and discover why Joliet is famous for its authentic and flavorful Mexican restaurants. Access the Joliet Taco Trail at JolietTacoTrail.com.

The Joliet Taco Trail traverses the City Center and Collins Street neighborhoods in town. The free mobile passport will allow users to check in and possibly win Joliet Taco Trail prizes, all while supporting local dining establishments. The first three people to complete the trail by checking in and eating at each location will receive a $25 gift card to one of the participating restaurants. Everyone who completes the trail before the end of the year will earn a Joliet Taco Trail founding member sticker.

Taco lovers can access the Joliet Taco Trail by visiting JolietTacoTrail.com and downloading the always-free Heritage Corridor app. Users will have until Dec. 31, 2022 to complete their Joliet Taco Trail check-ins and earn their status as a Joliet Taco Trail founding member.

The Joliet Taco Trail is the second of multiple experience passports that the Heritage Corridor CVB has launched to encourage visitors and locals alike to explore their communities and support local businesses. There is no cost for restaurants within the Joliet City Center Special Service Area to participate. Joliet Taco Trail users over the age of 21 also can easily access the popular Heritage Corridor Ale Trail passport in the same app.

This convenient web app connects you to more than a dozen breweries, bars and tasting rooms across The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 and beyond, giving you deep discounts and a shot at some exclusive merch. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Ale Trail showcases the best locations to grab a locally brewed beverage, from the southwestern suburbs to Starved Rock Country to the west. The platform allows you to earn prizes by visiting popular establishments like Joliet’s MyGrain Brewing and Wilmington’s Route 66 Old School Brewing, and even gets you exclusive discounts on pours and other specials at these terrific breweries, bars and tasting rooms.

If you visit 12 locations on the trail, make a purchase and check in with the app, before the season closes Dec. 31, 2022, you’ll receive a free 2022 Heritage Corridor “Raise A Glass Tour” Ale Trail T-shirt, featuring info on each of the participating locations.

To start your food and beverage adventures along Route 66, visit JolietTacoTrail.com.