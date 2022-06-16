Where To Eat This Father’s Day Weekend Along The First Hundred Miles

Looking for the perfect place to take dad this Father’s Day weekend? Plan a relaxing and nostalgia-packed trip along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66. Here’s a look at some of the popular eateries, snack stops and artisan meat markets you’ll find on the Mother Road. From small-batch breweries to old school roadhouse restaurants, there’s a great dining destination awaiting your dad along Route 66.





Cemeno’s Pizza

1630 Essington Road, Joliet

CemenosPizza.com

The iconic neighborhood Italian eatery has been serving up delicious deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas for more than four decades. You’ll also find a menu full of other authentic Italian staples, made from handed-down family recipes, including their signature spaghetti and meatballs. The family-friendly restaurant also offers a full bar and plenty of outdoor seating.





Popus Gourmet Popcorn

2004 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

PopusGourmetPopcorn.com

With flavors like caramel, cheese, jalapeño and sour cream, you know you’ll find something you love at Popus Gourmet Popcorn on Old U.S. Route 66 in Joliet. Variety is the name of the game – offering white and dark chocolate drizzle toppers for an endless combination of flavors, but the fun doesn’t end there. Check out their selection of house-made candy, fruit slushies and homemade root beer like the old days. Grab a bag of their saltwater taffy to go, and you can reminisce about what it used to be like traveling the Mother Road. The store features a fresh, family-friendly environment, plus convenient parking.





Bronkberry Farms

18061 Bronk Road, Plainfield

BronkberryFarms.com

This destination farm store grew from humble roots as a small roadside stand and greenhouse. Today, the operation has expanded to include a 30-by-70-square-foot barn store, and a state-of-the-art greenhouse, where both vegetables and flowers are grown throughout the year. You’ll find beautiful selections of flowers in spring, farm-fresh produce in the summer (the majority of which is grown on-site) and a huge variety of pumpkins and gourds in the fall. See for yourself why so many locals and visitors alike make annual trips to this Plainfield gem.





HopScotch & Vine

24047 W. Lockport St, Plainfield

HopscotchAndVine.com

Located in the heart of downtown Plainfield, HopScotch & Vine serves delectable breakfast, lunch and dinner – including a curated menu of wine, beer and craft cocktail options. The cozy, upscale restaurant offers a broad New American menu, featuring fan-favorite items such as Chicken Piccata, Walnut Sage Pesto Penne and Bruschetta Flatbread.





Hufendick Market

4032 Lockport St, Suite 100, Plainfield

HufendickFarmMarket.com

Hufendick Farm Market, located just off Historic Route 66 in downtown Plainfield, is a craft butcher shop specializing in naturally raised Black Angus beef, Berkshire pork and free-range chicken, along with fresh chicken and duck eggs. You’ll also find varieties of traditional European sausage, scratch-made soups, and other butcher shop staples such as house-made bologna and hams, fresh roasted and smoked turkey breast, and many other classic deli items. Dedicated to providing top quality, the market sources its fresh and frozen meat directly from Hufendick Farm in nearby Norway, Illinois.





Irish Tyme Pub

24027 Lockport St., Plainfield

IrishTyme.com

Located in downtown Plainfield, this brand new Irish pub is serving up traditional Irish fare, signature craft cocktails and free live music. Enjoy an Irish Old Fashioned, made with Paddy’s Whiskey, or tuck into their signature Celtic Cowboy, made with High West Double Rye. You’ll also find a selection of tasty, handheld dining options, like the Irish breakfast burger or the classic corned beef sandwich. Looking for something a little heartier? Try their shepherd’s pie or pecan-glazed bourbon chicken.





Maciano’s Pizza and Pastaria

850 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood

Macianos.com

Maciano’s has over 20 years of experience serving up authentic pizza and pasta dishes in their cozy neighborhood style Italian restaurant locations. They pride themselves on creating fresh, delicious cuisine in a warm, inviting atmosphere, blending cozy ambiance with fast, friendly service that will keep you coming back for more. Using traditional sauce and dough made fresh on-site daily, you enter Maciano’s knowing you’ll get a delicious, freshly made meal with generous portion sizes – perfect for sharing with everyone on your road trip.





Matty’s Grill and Pancake House

995 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood

MattysRestaurant.com

Looking for a classic diner experience with quality food? Plan a trip to Matty’s in Shorewood. This grill and pancake house is serving up nostalgic favorites for breakfast and lunch, seven days a week. From eggs and omelets to gourmet pancakes like the caramel apple pecan or Belgian waffles, you’re sure to find something delicious on the menu.





Nelly’s Restaurant on Route 66

140 Bridge St., Wilmington

NellysOnRoute66.com

Nelly’s Restaurant on Route 66 is home to a nostalgic menu and cozy interior, lined with mementos, flags and signatures from more than a decade of Mother Road travelers. From its handmade 100% Angus burgers to their Italian beef that bursts with flavor in every bite, Nelly’s will never fail to satisfy your taste buds. Daily, hand-cut fries and lightly battered onion rings make great companions for their specialty sandwiches and wraps. Though the burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches are all delectable, no trip to Nelly’s would be complete without trying their famous pulled pork.





Old Log Cabin Restaurant

18700 Historic U.S. 66, Pontiac

Route66OldLogCabin.com

Have a delicious home-cooked meal and enjoy a slice of made-from-scratch pie at Pontiac’s Old Log Cabin. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and also featuring a full-service bar, the quintessential Route 66 dining establishment has welcomed guests from around the globe with a delicious home-style menu and a friendly throwback atmosphere.